Standardized education works for millions of children, but for students with learning differences, fitting into a traditional classroom can feel like wearing the wrong shoe size.

In this special report and the Built to Fit podcast, Yvonne zum Tobel explores what happens when small-scale learning meets big educational needs — and whether a custom-fit school system will become Florida’s new normal as the state's school choice expansion rewrites the rules of education.

Once upon a time in America, life was simple and so was school. Back then, we were a rural nation, and school was mostly a local endeavor. One-room schoolhouses were common. School schedules were shaped by farming needs. Communities shared responsibility for educating children.

During the 19th and 20th centuries, rapid industrialization brought change — mass immigration, railroads, factories, highways and automobiles. Cities were growing — transforming modern labor and urban life.

Soon the idea that publicly funded schools were essential for democracy, social stability, and economic growth prevailed. We scaled up, consolidated school districts, and implemented standards and curriculum — designed to educate millions efficiently.

By 1940, over 70% of kids attended high school — up from 10% in 1900.

The communities around the one-room schoolhouses controlled the schools — they set the curriculum, selected the teachers and the books. Then, in the 1950s and 60s, government rules and regulations shut down these schools — they were consolidated into larger district schools.

State Archives of Florida / Florida Memory A teacher and his students stand outside Eastpoint School in Eastpoint, in Florida's panhandle, circa 1906.

One-room schoolhouses became a thing of the past. But today, what’s old is new again and small schools are making a comeback.

The educational freedom that those communities lost is being sought. These small learning environments are making a comeback with a new name: microschools.

Chris Curran, a professor of educational leadership and policy at the University of Florida, told WLRN that this sort of fits with a broad arc in the history of public schooling.

“These sorts of small environments may look in some ways like a one-room schoolhouse,” he said. “While this kind of feels new and different than what education maybe has been for the past century in the United States, there's also a way in which it is a return to aspects of education that were historically there a century or two ago.

"The idea of a one-room schoolhouse that might have students ranging from kindergarten through middle school grades or higher grades is now being seen in a microschool environment.”

The pandemic and the evolution in digital technologies are key factors behind this comeback.

“There is this desire among parents and students and others to have things that look more customizable, to be able to kind of adopt those logics in an educational setting as well.”

Chris Curran, University of Florida

“This kind of model of kids going off to a K-12 school building all day kind of fit in a lot better decades ago when adults would do the same thing — go to an office or go to a factory, and work a very concrete job from 9 to 5,” Curran said. “We are now in an environment where that looks very different and then I think our expectations then get projected onto education.”

Today, remote work, increased screen time, at-home delivery and online classes have become the norm. Since the pandemic, the number of at-home workers has nearly doubled, and more than 60% of us are buying our groceries online. The number of homeschooled students has nearly doubled, and so has the number of students participating in school choice. The number of microschools across the country has surged.

Curran tells WLRN, “There is this desire among parents and students and others to have things that look more customizable, to be able to kind of adopt those logics in an educational setting as well.”

It seems as if the pandemic has not only changed how we view education, it has changed the way we consume education.

Another reason for this shift to alternative education options is Florida’s expansion of school choice programs. In 2023, House Bill 1 (HB1) completely transformed the education landscape, as Florida became one of the first states in the country to implement the universal voucher program.

MATIAS J. OCNER / Miami Herald Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs HB1 to expand taxpayer-funded school vouchers across Florida during a press conference at Christopher Columbus High School on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Miami, Fla.

It enacted the largest expansion of school choice in Florida’s history, effectively removing caps and opening up taxpayer-funded private school vouchers to every single K-12 student. While many celebrate it as the ultimate win for parental rights, others see it as a controversial shift of public funds.

It has also marked a notable shift in opening access to private schools — and Curran says its impact can also be seen in public schools.

Anyone, regardless of income or ability, is eligible for a voucher from the state. In the past, this was historically limited to particular subgroups of students such as lower income families or students with disabilities.

These vouchers can be used to attend any type of school — home school, charter school, private school or a microschool. For the 2025-2026 school year, nearly $4 billion in Florida public school funds was distributed to families. The average voucher is $8,000 per year, per child.

READ MORE: As lawmakers fix Florida's school voucher system, educators, students cope with financial fallout

In Florida, more than half of all public school students have opted for an alternative option. That includes charter schools, out-of-district public schools, magnet programs, virtual schools, career academies, private schools, religious schools — or microschools.

Depending on the type of scholarship, monies are distributed through an Education Market Assistant account, a government-funded, private digital account. Private school tuition is paid directly with these funds. Parents can use scholarship funds to purchase authorized education-related materials and services through the EMA marketplace. All of this is provided through an approved scholarship organization. The most popular is Step Up for Students.

According to data from the Florida Department of Education, there were 445,067 students in private school in the 2022-23 school year (the year before universal vouchers). The state reports 466,004 students in private school in 2023-24 and 496,519 in 2024-25 school years — that’s about a 6.5% increase from 23-24 to 24-25 and a 11.5% jump across the entire time period.

Chris Curran, professor of educational leadership and policy at the University of Florida.

Meanwhile public school enrollment in the 2025-26 school year was reported by the state as 2,792,954. In 2022-23, it was 2,870,507— a 2.7% decrease.

“So on the one hand, that may seem like a somewhat small percentage shift,” noted Curran. “On the other hand, that still represents thousands or even, in some cases, hundreds of thousands of students, leaving the public school setting for alternatives.”

This shift has impacted public schools. In South Florida, dozens of public schools are closing because of enrollment drops, most notably in Miami-Dade County, where enrollment is down nearly 6%. About 70% of Florida students now attend traditional district-run public schools, down from 86% just 25 years ago. About 14% attend charter schools, while roughly 15% use state vouchers or education savings accounts to attend private schools or other educational settings.

The idea for school choice is not new

According to James Shuls, a research faculty member for the Institute for Governance and Civics at Florida State University and the author of Fighting for the Freedom to Learn, the idea of school choice vouchers has been around for a while.

Shuls cites the work of Milton Friedman, a Nobel-winning economist. In the 1950’s, Friedman proposed giving parents vouchers, or public tax dollars, to spend on private tuition.

“In that piece he basically says that public education doesn't have to be provided by the state… that we could operate with some sort of voucher system and allow people to choose. And this choice mechanism allows for innovation, allows for specialization and it creates this system through market competition where essentially a rising tide lifts all boats.”

This was a concept of ‘funding the child’ — planting the seed that parents, not districts — should curate their child’s path.

In Florida, school choice has been around since the 1990s.

In 1999, Governor Jeb Bush signed the "A+ Plan" into law, creating the Opportunity Scholarship Program. This program allowed students assigned to public schools that received consecutive "F" grades to transfer to higher-performing public schools or receive a voucher for private schools.

TONY GUTIERREZ / AP Florida Governor Jeb Bush, center, addresses the media at a news conference in Miami on Oct. 8, 1999, at the launch of his A+ Education Plan, creating the nation's first statewide school voucher program.



That same year, the McKay Scholarship Program for Students with Disabilities was also created. It allowed students to transfer to a different public or participating private school.

Next came charter schools. Then, school choice options were expanded to serve low-income students.

Today, over 500,000 K-12 students, regardless of income or disability, are accepting education vouchers in Florida.

This universal eligibility, is, in part, funding the recent uptick in the number of microschools across the state.

According to Don Soifer, who runs the National Microschooling Center, a nonprofit developing policy and research, microschools are “innovative small learning environments, generally non-traditional and generally operated outside of established education systems.”

Soifer estimates there are more than 1.5 million microschool students in the US. Florida has been at the forefront of their growth.

Florida is one of the top states for homeschooling. Many families seek a middle path and microschools offer smaller class sizes and personalized instruction.

Soifer told WLRN that “families across the income spectrum have come to reevaluate their relationships with the institutions that they've historically relied upon to meet their family's education needs, and increasingly have turned to microschools and launched microschools of their own.”

“Choice does represent a change to the old way of doing things. We no longer have a public school monopoly. What we have I think is a better system, certainly for the students.” Willliam Mattox, The James Madison Institute

In South Florida, microschools are popping up everywhere. According to the National Microschooling Center, Miami-Dade County Public Schools recently announced that they will be making available access to district buildings for use by selected microschools.

The nation's third largest school district is seeking to connect with "qualified and experienced external educational providers to participate in an 'invitation to negotiate' to establish innovative microschool learning centers and partnerships through the lease or license of underutilized space within District-owned facilities." The planned initial contract terms are for three years, with options to extend beyond that duration.

Additionally, the district will make available certain district-managed services and a la carte virtual courses to the microschool providers selected.

Not everyone is in favor of choice

William Mattox, who serves as the Senior Director of the J. Stanley Marshall Center for Education Freedom at The James Madison Institute, a public policy think tank, believes that Florida’s choice law rightfully puts the money into the parents' hands.

“Choice does represent a change to the old way of doing things. We no longer have a public school monopoly. What we have I think is a better system, certainly for the students,” he told WLRN.

But, Andrew Spar, the President of the Florida Education Association, is on the other side. That’s why he’s filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Education.

Courtesy / Florida Eduction Association Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar

Spar told WLRN that he’s tired of public schools being at a constant disadvantage. “We're tired of taxpayer money going out the door from the public schools to completely unaccountable private schools, home schools and microschool situations,” he said.

Spar said that the idea of vouchers and charters started with the notion that the state should help students from poor communities and for children with disabilities. But, he thinks HB1 has gone too far.

“I mean, literally, the President of the United States, who's a billionaire multiple times over, qualifies for vouchers in the state of Florida.”

Spar argues that the voucher dollars are being misused – parents are using the money to go to Disney.

“There is no guarantee that the students are learning, there is no oversight or transparency.”

Andrew Spar, FEA

Trips to Florida’s theme parks are permitted under the Step Up For Students purchasing guide. So are skateboards, kayaks, Nintendo Wiis, classroom furnishings and televisions. Meanwhile, there is no need to be a teacher to start or teach in a microschool.

Spar said, “There is no guarantee that the students are learning, there is no oversight or transparency. And with these microschools now, you're seeing some of them started by teachers who were in public schools, and we've seen some of them started again by people who have no background in education.”

He argues that allowing public scholarship funds to flow into private microschools without mandatory standardized testing or strict state performance standards creates a lack of public transparency and accountability.

Spar told WLRN that public schools would like to do things differently, but they are on a different playing field.

“We have two problems. One is the dramatic underfunding of our public schools. Two is the number of rules, laws and policies we are required to follow in the state of Florida that nobody else is,” he said.

“Charter schools aren’t, the voucher program isn’t. Private schools, homeschools — no one else is required to follow these rules like the public schools are, and that's intentional in my mind. It is intentional because lawmakers want public schools to be less appealing. That’s what our lawsuit is about. Stop disadvantaging public schools to promote for-profit gimmicks.”

Spar is referring to private school networks, like Primer Microschools, one of the fastest-growing and largest private networks of microschools in Florida. They have locations in Broward and Miami-Dade County. The company is backed by investors like Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

Alie Skowronski / Miami Herald Apryl Shackelford, microschool leader and teacher, goes through sounds with the kindergarten to second graders during the school day on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Primer microschool in Liberty City.

Spar doesn’t think schools should be profit centers. “There are companies now encouraging teachers to leave the classroom and join them in a microschool that this company then helps manage and makes money off of, right? These are business ventures.”

There are no statewide standards for microschools and homeschools. Teachers do not have to be certified. And a recent audit from the state shows that voucher funds were mishandled.

Teachers are leaving traditional public schools to open their own microschools. For public schools who are suffering from teacher shortages, this could exacerbate the problem. According to the National Microschooling Center, more than half of microschool founders nationwide are current or formerly licensed educators.

Soifer, from the National Microschooling Center, told WLRN that this movement is gaining traction.

“More families come to microschools directly from traditional district operated public schools than anywhere else," he told WLRN. "It’s important because this is a growing movement and these are families that had never previously identified as non-traditional schooling families in any way.”

The National Microschooling Center’s nationwide research shows that prior to attending their microschool, 54 percent of students attended their traditional, district-operated public school, 30 percent homeschooled, 9 percent attended a private school and 7 percent attended a public charter school, including online charters.

Soifer told WLRN that the large majority of microschools serve children with different categories of neurodiversities and other special needs.

The RAND corporation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization, published a report that states that microschools serve a disproportionate share of students with learning differences whose needs aren't being met in traditional schooling environments.

Today, more than 8 million K-12 students in the US are receiving special education and being diagnosed with learning differences and disabilities. In Florida, these students make up 15%. Rising identification rates — particularly for autism spectrum disorder and ADHD — account for a large share of the overall growth.

Florida became the second state in the nation, after Arizona, to create an education savings account (ESA) program for children with unique abilities in 2014 — designed for students aged 3 through 12th grade with documented diagnoses like autism, ADHD or dyslexia, averaging around $10,000 annually.

Back then, it served 1,491 students. Today, it is the largest program for students with special needs in the U.S., serving 140,000 students.

Can a microschool environment be better for children with learning differences? Is it a better environment for younger children and children with different personality types? Will public schools adapt to the changing educational landscape?

Courtesy of Wonderhere Wonderhere’s campus in Lakeland, Florida

A day in the life of a microschool: A 21st century one-room schoolhouse

Traveling from the bustling coast of South Florida to a microschool in Polk County is like taking a journey back in time — to the days when one-room schoolhouses existed.

Going up I-95, before heading west on the two-lane Highway 60, the landscape transitions into vast swaths of pine flatwoods. Pastures, cows and farmland surround both sides of the highway. Moving closer to Lakeland, the road is surrounded by an endangered Florida ecosystem — the Florida scrub.

Polk County was once exclusively home to farmers, ranchers and citrus growers. Today, fueled by its location along the Interstate 4 corridor, affordable housing, and an influx of new residents, it ranks among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.

Wonderhere, a local microschool, is nestled in a residential neighborhood boasting majestic oaks, pine trees, expansive yards and cows out to pasture. The long, narrow driveway of Wonderhere doesn’t look like a typical public or private school, surrounded by security gates and fencing. This campus was once a residential home.

Jessica Zivkovich, one of the school’s founders, says she loves the location.

“When we came across this property, it was owned by an amazing family who were being hounded by developers who wanted to turn this beautiful 10 acres into a housing development of 50 houses … and they didn't want that.

"So when they found out that we wanted to keep the integrity of the property and have kids enjoy what they built, the very place that they raised their own children, had their own animals and gardens, and of course they were willing to walk that very difficult path of rezoning with us.”

“We were feeling very burnt out, very disillusioned by the huge emphasis on testing— high stakes testing in particular—everything revolving around test prep. No play, no creativity, no recess.”



Jessica Zivkovich, co-founder of Wonderhere

Zivkovich co-founded Wonderhere with fellow former public school teacher Tiffany Thenor.

They tell WLRN that this schoolhouse has been a dream in the making. Their journey started back in 2016, when they were public school teachers.

“We were feeling very burnt out, very disillusioned by the huge emphasis on testing — high stakes testing in particular — everything revolving around test prep. No play, no creativity, no recess.”

Zivkovich had taught in several schools, so it wasn’t just the anomaly of a one-school experience.

“You can feel in your heart, that bitterness start to creep up… but I knew that had pretty much three paths ahead of me," she said. "Either I would continue and learn how to be a cog in the machine and do the best that I could for the students that I was serving, I could leave the industry all together, and do a career change which I was very much considering or we could just try to do something different.”

So, they left the public school system and started teaching kids out of a storefront in downtown Lakeland. Back then, they had seven students.

But, in 2020, when the pandemic hit and everything changed — including what parents and educators wanted out of school.

Co-founder Tiffany Thenor told WLRN, “When COVID happened, a lot of families began talking about ‘we don't want to gather in close indoor spaces, we want to be outside and we want to touch grass.’ There’s the social, emotional and physical benefits of nature and we just became curious… we were not a nature-based program before. It was not part of the Wonderhere identity.”

1 of 4 — Miss Katy feeds the alpacas at the Wonderhere campus.jpg Farm director Miss Katy feeds the alpacas at the Wonderhere campus in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 2 of 4 — Farm chores at the Wonderhere campus.jpg Students are pulling out last season's vegetables from the garden at the Wonderhere campus in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 3 of 4 — Children doing farm chores at the Wonderhere campus in Lakeland.jpg Wonderhere's nine-plus acre property gives students the opportunity to garden. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 4 of 4 — Micro Schools-124.jpg Having chickens at the Lakeland campus is part of Wonderhere’s nature-based learning method. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr.

The 9-plus acre property is expansive, with lots of tree-canopy. There are alpacas, goats, turkeys, ducks, chickens, bunnies and a couple of barn cats.

On this day, a couple of dozen kids are clearing out the summer garden. They are getting ready to plant winter vegetables like spinach, broccoli, lettuce and cabbage under the direction of the farm director, Katy Helwig, known as Miss Katy. She's a Lakeland native and was a public school science teacher for 17 years.

Teachers stand by and watch while Miss Katy helps these kids feed the animals. The students at this school have farm chores once a week.

“He gets his science by touching and feeding animals and planting and doing things, there’s no substitute for that.”



Justin Cross, dad of Dallas, a 10-year-old student

A 10-year old student, Dallas, is curious about WLRN’s audio equipment. He has a stutter — this is considered a disability under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Prior to coming here, Dallas attended public school and had speech therapy once a week. But, his father, Justin Cross, says his speech wasn’t improving. His anxiety was high. So, he and his wife decided to enroll Dallas here.

Cross told WLRN, “We went from anxiety-laced mornings with tears and the car line stress to him waiting at the door 20 minutes before going to school. He just loves it here. He loves the teachers, he loves the kids, he loves the open space.”

Dallas receives a state scholarship in the amount of $10,000-a-year through the Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities. This is administered through Step Up for Students, a nonprofit. That covers most of the tuition at Wonderhere, but the Cross’ still have to pay out of pocket for the remainder of the tuition and a speech therapist.

Justin Cross said the low stress environment is enabling Dallas to thrive.

Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 10-year old Dallas at the Wonderhere campus in Lakeland, Florida.

“He can get up and move around, he’s not beholden to a desk, he can work with his hands, he can be creative. He still gets his fill of math and STEM. He gets his science by touching and feeding animals and planting and doing things, there’s no substitute for that. And I think that plays into his speech just as much as the speech therapist does.”

Nine-year old Evelyn wears jean shorts and cowboy boots. She said she prefers it to public school.

“In public school, I feel like it was more like inside. I feel like at Wonderhere, I’m outside a lot and I can just be like who I want, I can be free here. But at my old school, they kind of kept you in the classroom all day, so it’s very different.”

When time for farm chores is over, the students make the walk back to the school house through the expansive yard, shaded by oak trees.

The children take their shoes off before entering the building. Thenor said that it helps keep the schoolhouse clean. These kids spend a lot of time outdoors and their shoes are full of sand and dirt.

One room has a dozen 4th and 5th graders, the maximum Wonderhere allows per class. But, they don’t use numbered grades. They refer to themselves as “comprehensives.”

1 of 6 — Kids are free to move around at Wonderhere.jpg Kids are free to move around the classroom at Wonderhere in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 2 of 6 — Kids in the classroom at the Wonderhere campus.jpg Students are doing their schoolwork on the rug at Wonderhere in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 3 of 6 — Middle schoolers at Wonderhere showing their projects.jpg Inside the middle schoolers classroom at Wonderhere in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 4 of 6 — Students cleaning up in a Wonderhere classroom.jpg Daily chores are part of the daily routine at the Wonderhere school in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 5 of 6 — kids doing schoolwork on the floor at Wonderhere.jpg Inside the combined Kindergarten/first grade classroom at Wonderhere in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 6 of 6 — Kids walking into the Wonderhere campus in Lakeland.jpg Kids and parents making their way into the Wonderhere schoolhouse in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr.

There are no desks here, only some high top work tables. There is a sofa and a couple of large, comfy upholstered chairs on top of a rug. The room seems disorganized, but the kids are on task. There are a couple of laptops in this room — they’re being used as word processors.

According to the National Microschooling Center, nearly half of microschools surveyed nationwide indicate that learning occurs digitally, but digital learning comprises less than 25% of students’ time. One in five microschools indicate that children do not learn digitally as part of their programming.

This group of children work on their projects based on their unit study, Force and Motion. There are roller coasters made of popsicle sticks, elevators made with cardboard boxes, string and clay.

Wyatt, 9, shows off his pinball machine, made from a shallow cardboard box. Wyatt’s mother is one of his teachers.

Wyatt isn’t the only child whose mother is a teacher here. Every teacher who has a school-aged child attends this school. And, for those that have little ones, the school provides free on-site daycare.

Past the kitchen, in what was the original home’s family room, the middle schoolers appear to be just hanging out —sitting on the sofa, stretched out across the rug. But they are presenting projects about life on Mars.

Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. William Helwig, 12, a student at Wonderhere in Lakeland, Florida.

William, 12, has dyslexia.

“I really hated school because it was super hard for me to learn how to read and spell. When I came here, the teacher sat down with me and helped me learn instead of teaching everyone she taught just me and it was really helpful. She was able to tell me when I was wrong.”

Dyslexia is a language-based learning disability. It refers to a cluster of symptoms, which result in people having difficulties with specific language skills, particularly reading. Students with dyslexia usually experience difficulties with other language skills such as spelling, writing and pronouncing words.

Dyslexia is a learning disability because it can make it very difficult for a student to succeed academically in the typical instructional environment. It can qualify a student for special education, special accommodations or extra support services.

Katy Helwig is not only the farm director, and a former public school teacher, she’s William's mother. She tells me that she initially had a hard time understanding how William was learning — since the method they use here is unorthodox — no tests and no grades. But she learned to trust the process.

“When he came to this school, he could not read. He hated reading. He hated school. And came here and within a year he was reading, he loves school,” she said.

At Wonderhere, they don’t do report cards and there’s no high stakes testing. Student-led learning, teacher observation reports and projects are how they measure impact. Every six weeks these kids have portfolio night — it’s when they display their projects to their parents.

“We are in an educational renaissance where parents and educators are taking more ownership over the learning models that are available from their communities.” Tiffany Thenor, founder of Wonderhere

Braden is in middle school — what they refer to here as the “Leadership Cohort.” This is his second year at Wonderhere. He went to several different schools — some private, some public, but they just weren’t a good fit. He felt they were too structured.

“In other schools, you would just sit down at a table, teachers ask questions and make you raise your hand to say the answer,” he said. “But here, you can sit anywhere, you can go anywhere, they give you work, you do it yourself and if you need help you can ask them and they help you. It just feels more free than a normal school.”

Freedom is definitely a theme here. The school day is much shorter than a typical school. It’s only four hours, four days a week. They call it the “half-time program,” even though all of the academics are covered during that time period.

Around 70% of these kids attend the half-time program. The half-time schedule doesn’t work for all families, especially for parents who have to be at work. So the rest participate in an after-school program that runs until 3 p.m. The after-school program offers classes like cooking, robotics and choir.

Tuition costs $8,000-a-year for the half-day program — and that is the average voucher a Florida student is eligible to receive. There’s an additional fee for those that stay until 3 p.m. and for those who come on Fridays. Just over 80% of the students here receive state vouchers.

Wonderhere has called this place home since 2023 — the same year Florida passed HB1, the universal school voucher program. It opened up the door to make this school and others like it eligible to receive public dollars.

1 of 3 — Kids walking into the Wonderhere campus in Lakeland.jpg Kids and parents making their way into the Wonderhere schoolhouse in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 2 of 3 — The Wonderhere Lakeland campus.jpg The expansive, 9+ acre Wonderhere campus in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 3 of 3 — Kids playing on the Wonderhere campus.jpg Kids playing on the expansive Wonderhere campus in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr.

Tiffany Thenor said, “Now anyone regardless of income can access programs like ours and price can no longer be an inhibitor. And it opens the door for us to have such a diverse program with such diverse families — diverse in backgrounds and economics — which has always been the vision.”

Wonderhere is designated as a private school under the Florida Department of Education. This means the school has to meet minimum standards like clean water and environmental testing. Annual assessment testing is not mandatory.

But students who receive vouchers have to complete assessments in core subjects annually, and there are many options. These assessments differ from the state’s standardized tests that are administered in public schools. For example, they can be administered at home, under parental supervision.

Thenor is excited about what is going on in education right now. Wonderhere has expanded to other campuses in Florida and in South Carolina in recent years.

“I think we are in an educational renaissance right now where parents and educators are taking more ownership and more authority over the learning models that are available from their communities,” she said.

“And so you see not only teachers like me building models, but you also see parents becoming entrepreneurs, building little schools in storefronts and in churches because people are not only more aware but they are also braver and willing to take more risks. And it’s not slowing down.”

A one-size fits all education system is not for everyone

The Wonderhere campus feels like one big family — a tight-knit community — the elements of a one-room schoolhouse. Back then, communities and parents determined the school’s curriculum and schedule, not a school board or administrators. And this is very much the same.

Thenor told WLRN, “We need an educational ecosystem that matches the diversity of our children. So we can’t have this one size fits all education system because no two children are the same.”

The type of learning environment is not for everyone. Not all microschools are beholden to Florida's education laws — it depends how they are registered with Florida’s Department of Education. All of the teachers at this school are certified or have been certified in the past. But teacher qualifications are not mandatory in microschools.

1 of 5 — Kids working on their projects at the Wonderhere campus.jpg Wonderhere's approach to learning is project-based. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 2 of 5 — Micro Schools-135.jpg A student working on his project at Wonderhere. Project-based learning is key to their learning method. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 3 of 5 — Micro School-207.jpg Project-based learning is what makes the Wonderhere teaching model special. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 4 of 5 — projects.jpg These kids are working on their projects. Every 6 weeks they create new ones based on a unit study. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 5 of 5 — tiffanyproject.jpg Tiffany Thenor, the founder of Wonderhere is a hands-on educator. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr.

Thenor said that children thrive in this kind of environment. “I think children need play, I think children need a low stress environment and I think all children, especially young children, need the freedom of being able to be with their family more than anywhere else.” She said a “typical school day and schedule — being indoors 8 hours a day with 22 minutes of playtime — is not the right environment for young children.”

“That combined with the fact that they are expected to complete lots of paper pencil tasks when they are so small… it is unsurprising that so many children struggle to be compliant and proficient with those demands on them.”

Identification rates of children with ADHD are on the rise and have increased steadily since 1997. The CDC reports an estimated 7 million (11.7%) U.S. children aged 3–17 years have a current ADHD diagnosis, according to data collected in 2024 from a national survey of parents.

"ADHD was once valuable and necessary for human survival. But, in 2026, asking children with ADHD to sit down and perform a boring task can be unfair.” Dr Jeffrey Brosco

Dr. Jeffrey Brosco, a pediatrician and professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, specializes in how children learn and behave. He told WLRN that ADHD is a trait, not a learning disability. Between 30-45% of children with ADHD have a specific learning disability.

Brosco explained, “This trait was once valuable and necessary for human survival. Thousands of years ago, we needed natural explorers and people with these traits helped us survive. But, in 2026, asking children with ADHD to sit down and perform a boring task can be unfair — it's not how they learn or function best.”

In 2016, Brosco published a study that hypothesized that increased academic standards since the 1970s have contributed to the rise in diagnosis of ADHD.

Brosco told WLRN that a microschool environment could be beneficial for children with ADHD. Wonderhere’s academic model and short school day gives students flexibility and more access to the outdoors. This less structured, student-led approach could benefit students struggling with ADHD — especially in the younger years.

In Florida, 15 percent of K-12 students receive special education for learning differences and disabilities.

Willie J. Allen Jr./Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. Inside a Wonderhere pilot classroom at Philip O’Brien Elementary in Lakeland, Florida.

'Innovate or die': A one-of-a-kind partnership

Public schools in Florida are struggling, and the reasons vary.

Some say the cost of living is forcing people to leave the state —- exacerbating enrollment declines. Others say it’s underfunding and teacher shortages. Most recently, many claim school choice is to blame. Regardless of the reason, if public schools want to survive, they have to adapt to these changes in education. The Polk County School District is one of two school districts in the state to enter into a public-private partnership to develop an innovative program for public schools.

This partnership is between the Polk County School District and Tiffany Thenor’s microschool, Wonderhere. The 2-year pilot program is happening at Philip O’Brien Elementary, a K-5 school in Lakeland. It’s not only right down the road from Thenor’s Wonderhere, but it’s where she began her career — she taught here for over 8 years.

“You can’t continue to blame vouchers, you can’t continue to blame charter schools, you can’t blame private schools.” Superintendent Frederick Heid

Superintendent Frederick Heid of the Polk County School District strongly believes that public school districts need to innovate — or they will die.

He said public school choice programs are very popular in his district. But state vouchers and enrollment shifts are a growing concern. And if the district wants to keep attracting students, they need to compete.

“You can’t continue to blame vouchers, you can't continue to blame charter schools, you can’t blame private schools," said Heid. "You either get in the game or you’re going to lose. We’re here to compete and if you’re going to be successful you’ve got to innovate, you’ve got to change and really listen to what parents are looking for.”

Heid is listening.

“They’re looking for small-school settings. They like that, it gives them that private school feel. They feel safe, they feel better connected to the school and to the leadership. So as a community of learners, how do we replicate that? I think this is the opportunity for us to do that.”

A former science teacher in the public school system, Heid said he 'gets' the whole microschool method of hands-on learning, and believes in it.

Years ago, when Thenor had started her career at Philip O'Brien Elementary as a public school teacher, she became frustrated with the system. In 2016, she set out to start Wonderhere. Her school model has been so successful, that she and Heid decided to partner and create this brand-new program that implements her microschool teaching method into two public school classrooms.

Thenor told WLRN that she’s thrilled to be running this program. But she’s had to adjust to some public school norms like uniforms and walking in straight lines.

“Why do children have to walk on the yellow line silently? Why can’t they walk and talk if they are being respectful and mindful? It’s less about crowd control and more about teaching them courtesy,” she said.

Thenor’s Wonderhere teaching model is unorthodox — student-led, project-based learning — without a whole lot of structure. It’s something you don’t typically see in a public school — until now.

1 of 4 — Tiffany Thenor, Founder of Wonderhere.jpg Tiffany Thenor, the founder of Wonderhere, a microschool whose teaching method is project-based, hands-on, nature-based learning. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 2 of 4 — Inside the classroom at Philip O'Brien Elementary.jpg Inside the combined Kindergarten-first grade pilot classroom at Philip O'Brien Elementary in Lakeland, Florida. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 3 of 4 — Kids at Philip O'Brien Elementary checking on the chickens.jpg Students in the pilot program at Philip O'Brien get to check on the chickens every morning. It's part of Wonderhere's nature-based learning program. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 4 of 4 — Miss Frankie helps these kids stay on task at Philip O'Brien Elementary.jpg Miss Frankie helps her students during their "work cycle" at Philip O'Brien Elementary. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr.

On a recent visit, Thenor makes her way down a long indoor hallway and enters her creation — a combined kindergarten and first grade classroom. There are no desks, only Montessori-style light wood tables. The room is void of primary colors. A child-sized teepee made of cotton sits adjacent to wood bookshelves.

A wall of windows provides plenty of natural light. Only half of the overhead fluorescent lights are on.

The kids in this class are getting ready to head outside and check on the chickens and have morning recess.

Having chickens is part of the Wonderhere model. Thenor believes that farm animals are an important part of nature-based learning. Some of the more chatty 6-year olds show me the small coop and tell me that chickens eat grass and chicken food. They haven’t named them yet, but they’re working on it. Thenor tells me a vegetable garden is planned for later this year.

1 of 2 — Checking on the chickens at Philip O'Brien Elementary.jpg Philip O’Brien Elementary pilot classrooms in Lakeland, Fla., Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. 2 of 2 — Kids at Philip O'Brien Elementary checking on the chickens.jpg Students in the pilot program at Philip O'Brien get to check on the chickens every morning. It's part of Wonderhere's nature-based learning program. Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr.

What makes this program special is not just the chickens — but that these kids have a different schedule than their traditional kindergarten and 1st grade counterparts.

They get lots of outside time. In a regular classroom, outside time would be limited to 22 minutes a day. But in this program, kids get two hours.

This group of children are running around and playing in the grass. One mom is here to help — Lakeland native Nicole Higbee. She met Thenor when her oldest child, Bella, was a student here.

“I knew she had a lot of great ideas from being in her regular class and seeing her deal with her students on a regular basis so when she gave us the opportunity for Bella to try it out we jumped on board.”

Bella, now 7, is a student in this program.

“There is a difference, especially at home. She is talking about school more. She is more excited by projects, she's more excited by the things she’s doing at school and the friends she’s making at school,” said Higbee. “I think she’s got a lot more social interaction time.”

Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. Nicole Higbee with her daughter, Bella, at Philip O’Brien Elementary Lakeland, Florida.

All of Higbee's children, including Bella, have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder. It’s not a direct cause of intellectual or formal learning disabilities, but it frequently co-occurs with neurodevelopmental conditions like ADHD and autism that can impact learning and school performance.

Higbee has two other children with learning differences who attend this school — one 4th and one 5th grader.

One has severe testing anxiety and the other has autism, and they both havechildren have IEPs — an Individual Education Plan. This is a legally required, written plan, designed for a public school student with a disability who needs specialized instruction to succeed. IEPs include goals, services, progress tracking and transition planning. They require teamwork between parents, teachers and other school professionals.

Higbee said that her other two children are doing well in their classes. She has considered transferring them to Wonderhere for middle school, but Thenor told her it may be a challenging transition — the Wonderhere program tends to work better for kids that start at a younger age.

“Honestly after experiencing this I don’t know if I could go back to public school. I feel so spoiled as a teacher and just seeing how the kids love learning.” Francesca Piazza, teacher, Philip O’Brien Elementary

According to data from the National Microschooling Center, this movement has continued to trend young in ages of children served, although less so than in the past: 87 percent of microschools serve children ages 5-11, 67 percent serve ages 12-14, and 38 percent serve students age 15-18.

Most formal learning diagnoses happen around the age of 7, when academic demands shift from learning-to-read to reading-to-learn, making persistent struggles with reading, writing, or math much more noticeable.

When it comes to Bella, Higbee really enjoys having the opportunity to visit her at school more.

“For my other two kids, even though I am a registered volunteer, they don’t like us to go into the classrooms,” she said. “So, being able to go and see her in her element and learning and seeing what she does day to day is absolutely amazing. I love that.”

When morning recess is over, the kids head inside. They’re excited to show off their classroom. The shelves are filled with books and tons of educational toys and activities. The room is void of computers.

Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. Francesca Piazza, aka, Miss Frankie, a teacher at Philip O’Brien Elementary in Lakeland, Florida.

Their teacher, Francesca Piazza, is known to these kids as Miss Frankie. Using first names is another Wonderhere method — it’s meant to break down hierarchy.

“I came out of school having a certain expectation and I feel like my first two years it wasn’t really meeting that for me,” said Piazza. “And then I heard about this program. It’s very student led and very on their terms and it feels more natural for the way they learn…lots of playtime, lots of social. Hands-on things. Even as a teacher, I feel like I’m enjoying it more too. It’s less stressful.”

Miss Frankie was teaching at Phillip O’Brien in a regular classroom for two years before joining this pilot program. She said this microschool program has been a game changer.

“This has changed my whole outlook on teaching. This is what I always imagined teaching would feel like and look like. I feel very lucky to be part of this program and I come to work excited every day,” she said.

Every day, these children do what’s called a “work cycle.” Each child grabs a wooden tray from the various shelves in the room.

At first glance, it seems as if these kids are just playing with toys. But, each “tray” has an activity that focuses on a different skill like reading, fine motor skills or math.

Some students work on the rug. Others sit at the tables. Two teachers float around the room and work with kids individually. Each child has a bin with their name on it that includes paperwork with their daily activities and a log that the teacher fills in every day to outline their progress.

Parents are always welcome in the classroom.

Bella’s mom, Nicole Higbee, reads to her.

Willie J. Allen Jr. / Willie J. Allen Jr. Heather sits with her son, Dillon, at Philip O’Brien Elementary in Lakeland, Florida.

Dillon, 6, makes a flying car out of plastic parts while his mother, Heather, sits next to him.

“Dillon is very, very hyper. He’s a ball of energy and he’s like here, here, here — and he was struggling a lot with the activities of writing and bookwork so I figured something like this would be more of his level because it would be more hands-on learning and would be at his pace,” she tells WLRN.

Children with learning differences and disabilities can benefit from this type of environment. Especially for very active children, who are unable to sit still at a desk for the majority of the day.

Heather, a Lakeland native, said that Dillon is thriving here. She has two other children at this school, and they’re doing well in regular classroom settings.

“I also like the fact that we can be involved. We can come in here and be part of the classroom and be involved in his life and be involved in what he does so we can understand what he is doing…so I can help him more at home,” she added.

The class size in this program at Philip O'Brien Elementary is limited to 12 kids and it lends itself to more one-on-one personalized instruction. Teacher Miss Frankie said that kids work at their own pace, and there’s less pressure and the kids are happier. She said that some kids are reading at a higher level than others and they are able to accommodate them in this type of environment.

“Honestly after experiencing this I don’t know if I could go back to public school. I feel so spoiled as a teacher and just seeing how the kids love learning, I feel like it would be very hard for me to go back to a public school setting.”

Partnerships like this are happening across the country. In Florida, Polk County is the only district besides Orange County that has implemented a public-private partnership like this.

If not for Superintendent Frederick Heid and teacher Tiffany Thenor trusting each other — this program might not exist today.

Heid told WLRN, “Our goal was how do we bring families back, how do we give them what they want. It just made sense, it’s a good fit for me — pedagogically, philosophically — so I felt comfortable with it. I’m pleased that my board saw value in it. Now they see so much value, they’re pushing for me to expand it!”

The district plans on expanding the program to higher grade levels at Philip O’Brien Elementary and to replicate this model across the county.

This series was produced with support from the Education Writers Association Reporting Fellowship program. You can listen to the 'Built to Fit' podcast series here or find it under 'WLRN Presents' in your favorite podcasting platform.

