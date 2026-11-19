The Miami-Dade County School Board is considering requiring high schoolers present proof of U.S. citizenship when enrolling in college-credit courses taken at local community colleges.

This first hearing of the potential change comes after the state bodies in charge of operating state colleges and universities barred undocumented high schoolers belonging to the Class of 2027 from attending state schools.

Because Florida colleges and universities will not admit students unless they are legal residents of the United States starting in the 2027-28 school year, the School Board's intention is to follow the state’s prerogative with this item, though members did not vote on adopting or rejecting it.

Dual enrollment is a common way high-achieving students get ahead in their college careers. Eleventh or twelfth graders are still in high school, but may take math or English in a nearby college to begin earning credits towards their degrees.

Board member Luisa Santos came to the U.S. from Colombia as an undocumented immigrant.

“I was an eight-year-old. That was not my choice. I was here excited to contribute, to learn — and our schools gave me everything,” she said at Wednesday’s school board meeting. Even at an early age, she knew education would be her path to success and fulfillment. It’s a principle she carried through all of her schooling.

“So when on Saturday mornings my friends were excited to sleep in, guess where I was? At dual enrollment business calculus at Kendall Campus at Miami-Dade College while I was in high school,” Santos said.

In Florida, 60,000 undocumented students attend a higher education institution, according to the Higher Ed Immigration Portal. The data center also estimates 8,000 undocumented students graduate from high schools statewide each year.

Those who support the ban, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and administration officials, say state tax dollars should prioritize legal U.S. residents and citizens.

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The Board of Education has also passed several other immigration enforcement-related rules this year, including blocking undocumented students from attending the state’s postsecondary career and technical education (CTE) programs.

“ While our board can't undo those state rules, it's very important that we know, truly understand, and share the real impact that those rules have in our community,” she said. “ It is our duty to now go to the state and ask that these rules be changed.”

The State University System Board of Governors was expected last week to consider easing up the ban, as Florida law guarantees students who graduate from one of the state’s 28 public colleges with admission to one of the state’s 12 public universities. The Board postponed the discussion.

Florida’s Statewide Articulation Agreement, also known as the 2+2 program, ensures a 60-credit transfer toward a bachelor’s degree from a college to a university.

Daniella Pierre, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People of the Miami-Dade branch, spoke to the school board about the item. She said she didn’t “fully understand the power of dual enrollment” when her children were in school.

“Today, I understand that dual enrollment is more than earning college credits. It is a pathway to college readiness, affordability, and accelerated degree completion,” Pierre said. “ Many are concerned that with such state-level changes, this may disrupt access to education and discourage students from participating. So while you are recognizing the responsibility to adhere to state law, I encourage transparency and preserving the access for all students with dual enrollment.”

After this first hearing, board members will revisit the item at a committee meeting. There, they will decide if they want to move forward with placing it on the school board agenda for a regular meeting to take action on it.