The WLRN limited series 'Built To Fit' takes a look at the impacts of Florida House Bill 1 three years after it was signed into law. HB 1 enacted the largest expansion of school choice in state history – effectively rewriting the rules of education. One thing Florida's seen since then? Well, what's old may be new again.

Yvonne zum Tobel reports on the history of school choice in episode 1 – and looks at what societal factors have led schooling trends to revert back to what once was.

This series about the rise of microschooling in Florida was produced with support from the Education Writers Association Reporting Fellowship program.