Forty-three Florida hospitals have earned the "straight A" designation in The Leapfrog Group's fall 2026 patient safety report, placing behind only California among states with the most facilities maintaining top marks in The Leapfrog Group's fall 2026 safety report.

Leapfrog defines a straight-A hospital as one that has earned an A in at least five consecutive grading periods, or every grading cycle over the past 2.5 years. California led the nation with 63.

Florida ranked ninth nationally for the percentage of hospitals earning an A, down from seventh in the spring. But its overall performance remained essentially unchanged, with 81 of 191 participating hospitals receiving the top grade, or about 42%.

Two hospitals, both in Ocala, received D grades: HCA Florida Ocala and HCA Florida West Marion. Another 37 Florida hospitals received C's.

GRADES: Click here and look up how your hospital fared in Leapfrog's fall 2026 report.

The grades are based on how well hospitals protect patients from preventable errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Leapfrog issues them twice a year, using 22 measures drawn from federal data and a voluntary hospital survey

Nationally, about 900 hospitals earned an A in the fall report. Another 774 received B's grades, 655 earned C's, 35 received D's and three received F's.

Connecticut again led the nation with 64.3% of its graded hospitals earning an A. Utah, New Jersey, South Carolina and Virginia rounded out the top five.

Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming had no hospitals earn an A.

Nationally, 431 hospitals have earned straight A's, including 223 that have maintained the grade through all eight grading cycles since spring 2023. Eleven hospitals have received an A in every grading cycle since Leapfrog began issuing its grades in 2012.

ALSO READ: Florida hospitals surge to seventh nationally in Leapfrog's spring safety grades

Leapfrog says its grades focus on preventing problems that shouldn't happen during a hospital stay. That can mean paying close attention to practices that may seem routine, such as making sure staff wash their hands before every patient interaction.

"Earning an A is an achievement, but sustaining that level of performance year after year takes extraordinary teamwork, vigilance and a shared commitment to doing what is best for every patient, every day," said David Verinder, president and CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health System, which placed its Sarasota and Venice campuses on the straight-A list.

Leapfrog says its grades focus on preventing problems that shouldn't happen during a hospital stay. That can mean paying close attention to practices that may seem routine, such as making sure staff wash their hands before every patient interaction.

ALSO READ: Leapfrog appeals judge's ruling for South Florida hospitals over safety grades

Leapfrog did not assign grades to eight Florida hospitals in the fall report following a federal court ruling in South Florida that challenged its methodology for grading hospitals that do not participate in its voluntary survey. The organization is appealing the decision.

Leapfrog is an independent nonprofit with a goal of improving patient safety and transparency.

Fall 2026 state grade rankings and comparison

/ The Leapfrog Group

Fall 2026 and spring 2026 grades based on the percentage of A hospitals in each state.

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Florida straight-A hospitals

Leapfrog defines a straight-A hospital as one that has earned an A in at least five consecutive grading periods, or every grading cycle over the past 2.5 years.



AdventHealth Apopka AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa) AdventHealth Celebration AdventHealth Dade City AdventHealth DeLand AdventHealth East Orlando AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City) AdventHealth Kissimmee AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach AdventHealth Ocala AdventHealth Orlando AdventHealth Wesley Chapel AdventHealth Winter Garden AdventHealth Winter Park AdventHealth Zephyrhills Baptist Health South Miami Hospital Baptist Health West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami) Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach) Cape Coral Hospital HCA Florida Kendall Hospital (Miami) HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville) HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital Healthpark Medical Center (Fort Myers) Jupiter Medical Center Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers) Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville Mease Countryside Hospital (Safety Harbor) Mease Dunedin Hospital Memorial Hospital Miramar Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater) Morton Plant North Bay Hospital (New Port Richey) Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital (Winter Garden) Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont) Oviedo Medical Center Sarasota Memorial Hospital Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice (North Venice) St. Anthony's Hospital (St. Petersburg) St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa) St. Joseph's Hospital-North (Lutz) St. Joseph's Hospital-South (Riverview) Winter Haven Hospital

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