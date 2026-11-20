The Trump administration struck a military cooperation pact with Venezuela this week — but couldn’t seal one with Colombia — and the controversial negotiations have left two of South Florid's largest Latino diasporas frustrated.

On an unannounced visit to Caracas on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a deal with Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodríguez on joint military exercises and intelligence sharing, especially in the fight against transnational drug trafficking.

Given, however, the Venezuelan military’s reputation for drug-trafficking and human rights abuses, it’s an unsettling agreement for Venezuela's political opposition and diaspora.

In both Venezuela and South Florida, Venezuelans have grown impatient with the pace of the Trump administration's push for a transition to democracy after the U.S. ousted dictator Nicolás Maduro in January. This week's military handshake felt to many like one more stall in that process.

"On social media right now, there's a real sense of frustration and anger among liberal and conservative expats alike," said Adelys Ferro, a Democrat who heads the nonprofit Venezuelan-American Caucus.

But Brian Fonseca, director of Florida International University’s Gordon Institute for Public Policy and an expert on Latin American militar affairs, said it could actually accelerate transition.

“I don’t interpret this as the United States saying, ‘Hey, let’s cozy up with a repressive institution,'" Fonseca told WLRN. "I think it’s saying, ‘I need leverage to move that institution toward a stable transition back to democracy.'”

That's especially true, Fonseca pointed out, since the U.S. and Venezuela have had no real military engagement in more than 20 years.

READ MORE: US and Venezuela sign a deal to reestablish military ties, Hegseth says on visit to interim leaders

Meanwhile, many in South Florida's Colombian diaspora — which tends to be conservative and pro-Trump administration on Colombia matters — question why right-wing Colombian President Abelardo De la Espriella and Colombia’s Congress rejected Hegseth’s offer of a similar deal this week.

Fonseca says it’s because a new U.S.-Colombia military pact really isn’t necessary.

“The U.S. and Colombia already have really deep military-to-military cooperation that’s been ongoing," he said, pointing to decades of engagement, most notably the Plan Colombia cooperation that neutralized the country's Marxist guerrillas and helped end its half-century-long civil war a decade ago.

As a result, Fonseca noted, Colombia balked at giving the impression it’s letting the U.S. enlarge its footprint there.

Among the factors at play: De la Espriella, who only recently took office, is still cobbling together congressional support for his agenda — and Colombia is also conscious of broad international criticism of the Trump administration's legally questionable policy of militarily attacking alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean.

