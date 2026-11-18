SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, said Wednesday that his troops demolished the lavish home of a prominent gang leader in Haiti known as Jeff. It wasn't immediately clear if he was killed.

Bukele posted a video on X that depicts an old video of Jeff posing in front of his mansion in the Caribbean country and then cuts to Salvadoran helicopters flying toward it as they fire shot after shot, with big plumes of smoke rising from Jeff's home.

"My gift to the Haitian people on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertières," Bukele wrote.

The 1803 battle was critical in helping secure Haiti's independence from France and transforming it into the world's first Black republic.

It wasn't immediately known if Haiti's police and army were involved. A U.N.-backed gang suppression force said that it wasn't involved.

Jeff Larose is also known as Jeff Canaan, Jeff Gwo Lwa and Taliban. He has long controlled a community known as Canaan in northern Port-au-Prince, leading a gang of an estimated 200 members, according to the United Nations. The Canaan gang has been a very close ally of 5 Segond, which has provided it with reinforcements.

Canaan was established as an informal community after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti in January 2010. Tens of thousands of people are estimated to now live there.

The attack on Jeff's home comes more than a week after Salvadoran troops attacked the home of Wilson Joseph, best known as Lanmò San Jou and leader of the 400 Mawozo gang. He wasn't killed in the attack.

On Tuesday, thousands of Haitians in Port-au-Prince and beyond marched in favor of Bukele, thanking him and his troops for fighting violent gangs.

Last month, Bukele deployed around 2,500 troops to Haiti after four of their own came under attack on Oct. 18 while deep in gang territory. They remain missing.

