Sherry Knauer has lived on and off at her home on Raleigh Street in Hollywood since she was born in 1959. It was her parent’s house, and after they passed she moved back in.

In all those years, she had never seen anything like what happened in the hours between Monday and Tuesday of this week.

“Never,” she said. “ it was just such a shock that we – we never thought it was capable of getting that high with water coming inside.”

She and her husband Keith were spending much of Friday ripping off the wooden floorboards and throwing them in a pile in front of the house. Beneath was the original terrazzo floor from when the house was built in 1954. It hadn’t seen the light of day for years.

“We went to bed that night. We thought, ‘Oh, it's just a little rainstorm,’ and then get woken up at 2:00 a.m. hearing the sound of hail and come out and see stuff floating down the street,” said Keith, a retired city utilities employee. “And you're like, 'Is this gonna come in my house?' And then you wake up the next morning, there's water everywhere.”

Most of the houses in the Playland neighborhood are at street level, with not so much as curbs to keep the homes separated from the street. When the heavy rains started, the water simply rushed in. The area does not even have a sewer system; it relies on septic tanks.

“ We need a sanitary sewer system for Playland Estates. We need water drainage,” said Keith, already looking ahead.

The rain bomb that befell upon Broward County this week severely impacted at least ten neighborhoods in the city, and hundreds of homes are experiencing damage, said Mayor Josh Levy. Broward County has been added to a state emergency declaration that was first issued after heavy rains impacted much of the state weeks ago. Technically, the no-name storm was something that is supposed to be exceedingly rare: a “100-year event.”

“We seem to keep having those kinds of events,” said Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz while touring the neighborhood on Friday.

WLRN News Daniel Rivero

Across the neighborhood, families could be seen vacuuming water out of flooded cars and throwing soggy furniture and laundry onto the streets.

Bryan Osorio, the Playland Estate Civic Association president, had already begun tearing the lower sections of his drywall out in order to prevent mold.

His entire house flooded in the storm, and at 2:00am he had to climb out of a window in order to evacuate. The flooding was already so high that he could not open the front door. There are several lakes in the neighborhood, but when he stepped outside it was unlike anything that he could have imagined.

“ You couldn't tell where the lakes were,” he said. “Everything was just one big lake.”

As president of the neighborhood association, Osorio has been talking to all of his neighbors and working with elected officials. Citywide bulk pickup will be taking place regularly for the three week period starting on Monday, Nov. 23, he shared with neighbors. There are no size or weight limits.

A block away, Mohammad Aziz panicked when the water started to come into his home, and he began to strip at the drywall to try to prevent it from getting wet. He figured if he stripped it high enough he would limit the chance of mold later down the line. By the time he finished his work he had stripped over four feet of drywall from his walls.

" I panicked and I just started cutting stuff," he said. About a foot of water crept into his home.

In front of his house, Aziz had already piled a mountain of trash from the flood. Furniture, wood paneling, Christmas decorations.

Daniel Rivero / WLRN News Congressman Jared Moskowitz and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz inspect flood damage from this week's storm.

Congresswoman Wasserman-Schultz sounded the alarm about how there will be much less money for drainage projects after voters passed Amendment 3 earlier this month, a measure that will dramatically lower property taxes for many homeowners. Those tax savings mean much less money for drainage work and flood prevention systems that needs to be done, she warned.

“ Amendment 3 boils down to short-term gain with long-term pain, and the long-term pain will be very impactful,” she told WLRN. “ It should not be a situation where people in our communities should be having to be going hat in hand to the state and federal government to take care of the resources that they need to be able to make sure that their cities can function properly.”

Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz, who was also in Playland on Friday, put it bluntly: “ There will be no way for cities and counties to install those storm water systems without planning 10, 15, 25 years from now in order to accumulate the sort of money, or assess the residents in order to put in those storm water systems.”

Before becoming a member of congress, Moskowitz worked as the Director FL Division of Emergency Management. The only potential way to pay for future drainage work, he warned, is for special assessments to be levied on entire neighborhoods. And even that could create problems because neighborhoods, he said.

“ Other areas of a city who have those drains will say, ‘Well, we don't wanna pay for that. That's not our neighborhood.’ And so rather than amortizing that problem, right now there could be special assessments,” said Moskowitz.

A short drive away from Playland, Temple Sinai of Hollywood had an entire section of its roof collapse during the deluge. The temple has been a staple of the Jewish community for generations, said Rabbi Dr. Gideon M. Goldenholz, and it was a miracle no one was hurt in the damage. Yet amid the destruction, he said something incredible happened.

Daniel Rivero / WLRN News Much of the roof of the Temple Sinai of Hollywood collapsed in the no-name storm.

“ We are in possession of a Torah, which is our sacred scroll, which survived the Holocaust and managed to go through all kinds of permutations until it finally got into our synagogue, and we were so blessed to have it and to use it for various occasions. It was totally untouched. Not a drop of water, not a scratch, nothing,” said Goldenholz.

He added: ”Everything else was, all material stuff, but the most important is that nobody was hurt, and the second most important is our sacred books. The most sacred books that we have are here with us and, God willing, for, for many, many generations to come.”

Reporters were not allowed into the building in order to see the damage. But Congresswoman Wasserman-Schultz stepped inside and said the damage left her stunned.

“If people remember what it looked like when the Surfside building collapsed, it's like what that looked like but inside the building,” she said. “ I'm certainly not an expert, but this is gonna require very, very significant rebuild if not a total demolishment.”

She added that the Jewish community of Broward is resilient, and they will find a path forward no matter what.

“ I'm confident that we will rally and help the congregants of Temple Sinai in their quest to make sure that they can come back better than ever,” she said.

