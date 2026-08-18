Gov. DeSantis suspends Palm Beach County Clerk Michael Allen Caruso following felony arrest

TALLAHASSEE — Palm Beach County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller Mike Caruso, a former Republican state legislator, was arrested Tuesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local police on child sexual abuse charges.

Attorney General James Uthmeier made the announcement on social media.

“Early this morning, with substantial assistance from FDLE and local law enforcement, Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Michael Caruso was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse,” Uthmeier posted on X. “The investigation is ongoing, and we will provide more information to the public at the appropriate time.”

About one hour after Uthmeier’s post, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Caruso from office, which came one year after he appointed him as clerk on Aug. 18, 2025.

DeSantis’ suspension order detailed the charges: kidnapping; lewd or lascivious molestation; lewd or lascivious exhibition; luring or enticing a child; and child abuse.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by an FDLE officer, Caruso made his grandson, who is under 12, perform oral sex on him during a family cruise trip in August 2025. Caruso had bought 10 tickets for family members for the trip.

When interviewed by police, the victim said Caruso had also abused him during Thanksgiving 2024 when they were alone.

The charges were filed in Orange County, where the victim’s family lives.

After being confronted by his son in February, Caruso denied the allegations, saying they were impossible because he is attracted to women. During the conversation, which was recorded at the request of law enforcement, Caruso said, “if you report this to the authorities there won’t be any of me left, I can tell you that.”

The suspension order didn’t immediately name a replacement for Caruso, but directed the FDLE and local police to assist in the transition and prevent the removal of any “papers, documents, notes, records, computers, or removable storage media” from his office.

Caruso was first elected in 2018, winning the general election by 32 votes after a recount. He was reelected subsequently and became a staunch supporter of DeSantis, often clashing with House leadership by doing so.

During a special session in January 2025 on illegal immigration enforcement, Caruso filed several bills in line with DeSantis’ wishes, but House Speaker Daniel Perez never brought them up for a vote. Caruso criticized the move and was the only Republican to vote against the initial legislative plan before a compromise bill was hashed out with DeSantis.

DeSantis appointed Caruso to the clerk position after Joe Abruzzo, a former Democratic lawmaker, left the job to be Palm Beach County Administrator. As clerk, Caruso made $212,385 per year.

Before leaving the take the clerk position, Caruso served as chairman of the House Economic Infrastructure Subcommittee.

The special election to fill Caruso’s District 87 seat wasn’t called by DeSantis until March. The election drew national attention because the district includes Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s home and club in Palm Beach County.

Democrat Emily Gregory won the election, defeating Republican Jon Maples 51-49 percent.

Caruso was running to keep his constitutional office, but it’s unclear how Tuesday’s arrest will affect his placement on the November ballot. Yvette Drucker, a Democrat, is running against him.

