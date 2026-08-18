2026 Election: Nearly 2 million ballots already completed ahead of Tuesday primary election in Fla.

More than 1.9 million Floridians have already cast ballots for Tuesday’s primary election.

The Division of Elections on Monday morning posted that nearly 1.1 million mail ballots have been returned to county elections offices and more than 818,000 voted in-person at early voting locations. Early in-person voting ended Sunday.

Republicans carrying a 1.6 million advantage in registered voters in the state have accounted for 45.5 percent of the ballots cast already, while registered Democrats were at 42.1 percent.

Registered Republicans in Florida have cast more than 448,000 early votes to just under 306,000 by Democrats. Meanwhile, Democrats are up in mail voting — 501,000 to 422,000.

The biggest race in the state is the field of 11 Republican gubernatorial contest, which features U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and former state House Speaker Paul Renner.

The 2022 primary, the last time there were statewide gubernatorial and Cabinet primaries, 3.7 million votes were cast, of which nearly 1.75 million were mail ballots and just over 613,000 were early votes. Turnout was just under 26 percent.

Of the more than 3 million votes cast in the 2024 primary, 1.4 million came through the mail and 656,500 were done at early voting locations. Turnout was 22 percent.