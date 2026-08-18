Just before Florida primary, Jay Collins names Florida Emergency Chief Kevin Guthrie for Lt. Governor

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, who is seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination, announced Monday he has chosen Kevin Guthrie, the executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, as his candidate for lieutenant governor.

The selection comes just a day before millions of Florida voters cast ballots in the governor's race on the final day of voting.

The latest polls, which have been less than reliable in other elections around the country, show U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds with a big lead over Collins, former House Speaker Paul Renner and investment firm CEO James Fishback.

Donalds has received the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Gov. Ron DeSantis has not made any endorsement in the race.

In all, 11 candidates are competing for the Republican gubernatorial nomination to replace DeSantis, who is term-limited.

On Monday, Collins highlighted Guthrie’s extensive background as a public safety administrator and crisis leader.

"I had four questions," said Collins. "What is their moral compass? Have they succeeded at something hard? What happens when disaster hits? And where do they go when it does? Some people go to the cameras. Some go home. Kevin Guthrie goes toward people when they need it the most."

Guthrie’s career spans over two decades in law enforcement with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, followed by leadership roles in county emergency management.

Since taking over as state emergency management director in 2021, he has managed responses to six major hurricanes and overseen the distribution of roughly $11.5 billion in disaster funding.

Said Guthrie: "I’ve spent my career solving problems, responding when people need help and getting the job done. I’m honored to join Jay in this mission and ready to serve the people of Florida."

