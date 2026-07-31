Here are the ballot questions voters in Miami and Sweetwater should look out for

Early voting for the August primary elections begins Monday, Aug. 3, and voters in one county will have a few ballot questions to go along with local and state races.

Miami-Dade is the only county in South Florida slated to have ballot referenda on the August ballot. Cities, counties and local school boards can choose whether to send referenda to the August or November ballots, depending on expected turnout.

In Miami-Dade, the cities of Miami and Sweetwater have ballot questions on topics ranging from traffic cameras to multimillion dollar stadium deals that voters will see next month.

Miami

The city of Miami has two ballot items going before voters in August.

The first stems from a fraught debate on the city commission on how to move city elections from odd years to even years without unduly benefitting certain elected officials.

While federal and statewide elections are held on even-numbered years, some cities like Miami have historically held their municipal elections on odd-numbered, off-year cycles. Voting data has shown that fewer people vote in municipal elections in part because they're held in off years and voters may not know an election is being held.

To remedy the turnout problem, the Miami City Commission has tried since last year to change the city's charter and align its elections with the rest of the country. The commission initially tried to do this unilaterally by themselves, but a circuit court ruled that a change to the city's charter must be approved by voters.

During the first attempt to move the dates, residents took issue with the fact that some elected officials would get longer terms in office due to the shift.

The current ballot language addresses that concern by pushing the election date change out to 2034 so officials currently in office won't be affected positively or negatively. If this change is approved, candidates for mayor and city commissioner elected in 2031 and 2033 will have their terms shortened to 3 years.

READ MORE: Miami Marine Stadium's fate is now in the hands of voters after city commission vote

The second ballot item asks voters whether to approve an agreement with Spectra (formerly known as Global Spectrum LP), a venue management company, to manage and operate the historic Marine Stadium on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The stadium, built in 1963 and designed by architect Hilario Candela, was once the site of major events and performances from the likes of artists like Sammy Davis Jr. and Warren Buffet. The venue has been languishing, however, since the city deemed the structure unsafe after Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and closed down operations.

Many efforts have been made to restore the property to its former glory and open it up again. The latest deal, which requires voter approval, would give Spectra the right to manage the stadium for 40 years and give the city a 93% cut on revenues. The company would begin by creating a "flex park" with tents and temporary structures to generate revenue to perform a full renovation of the stadium.

Sweetwater

The city of Sweetwater in southwest Miami-Dade County, home to about 21,000 people, has a number of ballot items pertaining to city governance and property.

Sweetwater Referendum 1 would limit the term of an interim mayor if the city mayor is removed for any reason. The item, if approved, would require that a special election to select a new mayor be held within 120 days of a vacancy and that the interim mayor step down once that person is elected.

Under the current system, a city commissioner becomes interim mayor in the case of a vacancy and serves out the rest of that mayoral term — which could mean serving several years in a position they were not elected to.

The second referendum increases the required voting threshold for any attempts to sell or transfer city-owned property from four votes to five. It would also require that any sales of parks, playgrounds or other city-owned recreational facilities be approved by voters.

Referendum 3 would relax the city of Sweetwater's current ban on automatic red light cameras to allow for traffic cameras to be deployed in school zones. The city previously stopped using traffic cameras after resident backlash over the small city generating millions of dollars in revenue from red light tickets.

The final ballot question for Sweetwater voters would change the makeup of the city's canvassing board that oversees the certification of ballots in local elections. Under the current charter language, the canvassing board is made up of the members of the city commission. If Referendum 4 is approved, the canvassing board would be made up of the city clerk and two deputy clerks.

Referendum questions in full

Miami Referendum 1

Charter Amendment to Move the City Elections from Odd-Numbered to Even-Numbered Years

Shall the City Charter be amended to change the General and Runoff Elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years commencing in the years 2034 and 2036, and every four years thereafter, so the General Election is concurrent with any statewide or countywide election; modify the qualification period and clarify that the terms of office of those elected in the years 2031 and 2033 shall be reduced to 3 years due to said change?

Enmienda a la Carta Constitucional para cambiar las elecciones de la Ciudad de años impares a años pares

¿Deberá enmendarse la Carta Constitucional de la Ciudad para cambiar las elecciones generales y las elecciones de segunda vuelta de años impares a años pares a partir de los años 2034 y 2036, y celebrarlas cada cuatro años a partir de entonces, de manera que las elecciones generales coincidan con cualquier elección estatal o condal; modificar el período de cualificación y aclarar que los mandatos de los cargos electos en los años 2031 y 2033 se reducirán a tres años debido a dicho cambio?

Amannman konstitisyonèl pou chanje Eleksyon Vil yo soti nan ane chif enpè pou rive nan ane chif pè

Èske Konstitisyon Vil la ta dwe amande pou chanje Eleksyon Jeneral ak Dezyèm Tou Eleksyon yo soti nan ane chif enpè pou rive nan ane chif pè apati ane 2034 ak 2036, epi chak kat ane apre sa, pou Eleksyon Jeneral la fèt ansanm ak nenpòt eleksyon nan tout Eta a oswa nan tout Konte a; modifye peryòd kalifikasyon an epi klarifye ke manda moun ki eli nan ane 2031 ak 2033 yo va redui a 3 ane akòz chanjman sa a?

Miami Referendum 2

Approve Management Agreement with Global Spectrum for Historic Miami Marine Stadium and Flex Park

Shall the City enter into a management agreement with Global Spectrum L.P. to activate and manage events at the Historic Miami Marine Stadium and Flex Park, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL, as follows:

• City receives 93% of gross sales of all events after deducting a $33,333 monthly management fee

• City receives 85% of sponsorship revenues

• 40 year term

• Global Spectrum to pay the City up to $10,000,000 towards the restoration of Historic Marine Stadium?

Aprobación de un acuerdo de gestión con Global Spectrum para el histórico Miami Marine Stadium y el Flex Park

¿Deberá la Ciudad suscribir un acuerdo de gestión con Global Spectrum L.P. para activar y gestionar eventos en el estadio marítimo histórico conocido como Miami Marine Stadium y en el Flex Park, ubicados en 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL, como se detalla a continuación?

• La Ciudad recibirá el 93% de los ingresos brutos por concepto de ventas de todos los eventos después de deducir una cuota mensual de gestión de $33,333.

• La Ciudad recibirá el 85% de los ingresos por patrocinio.

• Plazo de vigencia de 40 años.

• Global Spectrum pagará a la Ciudad hasta $10,000,000 para contribuir a la restauración del histórico Miami Marine Stadium.

Apwouve akò jesyon avèk Global Spectrum pou Historic Miami Marine Stadium ak Flex Park

Èske Vil la ta dwe antre nan yon akò jesyon avèk Global Spectrum L.P. pou aktive epi jere evènman nan Historic Miami Marine Stadium ak Flex Park, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL, nan fason annapre a:

• Vil la resevwa 93% nan montan lavant brit tout evènman yo apre dediksyon yon frè jesyon mansyèl

$33,333

• Vil la resevwa 85% nan revni patwonaj

• Dire 40 ane

• Global Spectrum va peye Vil la jiska $10,000,000 pou restorasyon Historic Marine Stadium?

Sweetwater Referendum 1

Procedures for Interim Mayor and Special Election upon Vacancy in the Office of Mayor

Shall the charter be amended to provide for: appointment and compensation of an interim mayor within 10 days of a vacancy in the office of mayor; a special election for mayor within 120 days of vacancy, unless fewer than 180 days remain in the unexpired term; and return of the interim mayor to the commission if he has not previously resigned to run?

Procedimientos para nombrar a un alcalde interino y celebrar elecciones especiales en caso de vacante en el cargo de alcalde

¿Deberá enmendarse la Carta Constitucional para establecer lo siguiente: el nombramiento y la remuneración de un alcalde interino en un plazo de 10 días desde que se produzca la vacante en el cargo de alcalde; la celebración de elecciones especiales para el cargo de alcalde en un plazo de 120 días desde que se produzca la vacante, salvo que queden menos de 180 días para que finalice el mandato; y la reincorporación del alcalde interino a la comisión si no ha dimitido previamente para presentar su candidatura?

Pwosedi pou Majistra Enterimè ak eleksyon espesyal lè pòs Majistra a vin vid

Èske yo ta dwe amande konstitisyon an pou prevwa: nominasyon ak konpansasyon yon majistra enterimè nan lespas 10 jou apre pòs majistra a vin vid; yon eleksyon espesyal pou majistra nan lespas 120 jou apre pòs la vin vid, eksepte si gen mwens pase 180 jou ki rete nan manda ki poko ekspire a; epi retou majistra enterimè a nan komisyon an si li pa t deja demisyone pou li kandida?

Sweetwater Referendum 2

Requiring Supermajority Vote for Disposition of any City Realty and Referendum for Disposition Recreational Realty

Shall section 2.02 be amended to require an affirmative vote of five-sevenths of the entire commission membership to authorize any disposition of city-owned real property and a referendum for disposition of city-owned real property held for parks, playgrounds, or other recreational facilities, but not for disposition of other city-owned real property?

Exigencia del voto de una mayoría calificada para disposición de bienes inmuebles de la Ciudad y referendo para la disposición de bienes inmuebles destinados a fines recreativos

¿Deberá enmendarse la Sección 2.02 para exigir 5/7 votos afirmativos del total de miembros de la comisión con el fin de autorizar la disposición de bienes inmuebles de la Ciudad y la celebración de un referendo para la disposición de bienes inmuebles de la Ciudad destinados a parques, áreas de juegos infantiles u otras instalaciones recreativas, pero no para la disposición de otros bienes inmuebles de la Ciudad?

Egzije yon vòt gran majorite pou dispozisyon nenpòt byen imobilye nan vil la ak referandòm pou dispozisyon byen imobilye rekreyatif

Èske yo ta dwe amande seksyon 2.02 a pou egzije yon vòt afimatif senk setyèm nan totalite manm komisyon an pou otorize nenpòt dispozisyon byen imobilye vil la posede e yon referandòm pou dispozisyon byen imobilye vil la posede ki sèvi kòm pak, espas rekreyatif, oswa lòt enstalasyon divètisman, men se pa pou dispozisyon lòt byen imobilye vil la posede?

Sweetwater Referendum 3

Amendment Prohibiting Traffic Control Cameras Except in School Speed Zones as per State Law

Shall section 2.02(d) of the charter be created and section 4.01(d)(12) of the charter be deleted in order to prohibit the city from entering into contracts to deploy traffic control cameras except in designated school speed zones as provided in state law?

Enmienda para prohibir cámaras de control del tráfico excepto en zonas escolares de velocidad reducida de conformidad con la ley estatal

¿Deberá crearse la Sección 2.02(d) y eliminarse la Sección 4.01(d)(12) de la Carta Constitucional con el fin de prohibir que la Ciudad suscriba contratos para la instalación de cámaras de control del tráfico, excepto en determinadas zonas escolares de velocidad reducida, como establece la ley estatal?

Amannman ki entèdi kamera kontwòl sikilasyon eksepte nan zòn lekòl pou siveye vitès dapre lwa Eta a

Èske yo ta dwe kreye seksyon 2.02(d) nan konstitisyon an epi efase seksyon 4.01(d)(12) nan konstitisyon an pou entèdi vil la antre nan kontra pou deplwaye kamera kontwòl sikilasyon eksepte nan zòn lekòl ke yo deziyen pou siveye vitès jan sa prevwa nan lwa Eta a?

Sweetwater Referendum 4

Canvassing Board to be Constituted of City Clerk and Two Deputy or Assistant City Clerks

Shall section 6.07 of the Charter be amended to designate the canvassing board as being constituted by the city clerk and two deputy or assistant clerks?

Composición de la Junta de Escrutinio por el secretario de la Ciudad y dos secretarios adjuntos o auxiliares

¿Deberá enmendarse la Sección 6.07 de la Carta Constitucional para establecer que la Junta de Escrutinio esté compuesta por el secretario de la Ciudad y dos secretarios adjuntos o auxiliares?

Komisyon Elektoral la ap gen ladan Grefye Vil ak de (2) Grefye Adjwen Vil oswa Asistan Grefye Vil

Èske yo ta dwe amande seksyon 6.07 Konstitisyon an pou deziyen komisyon elektoral la ki gen ladan grefye vil la ak de (2) grefye adjwen oswa asistan grefye?