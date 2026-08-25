Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds names state Sen. Bryan Avila as running mate

Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds named state Sen. Bryan Avila, a Hialeah Republican, as his running mate.

Donalds announced he had selected Avila to be his lieutenant governor on social media and at a campaign rally Tuesday at the Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College.

“Bryan Avila is a military officer and dedicated public servant who has spent his career fighting to defend freedom and cut costs,” Donalds wrote on X.

“He is also the son of Cuban exiles — this is a man who understands the Florida Dream and why we must defend it,” Donalds said. “I’m proud to have him by my side.”

READ MORE: David Jolly adds Gwen Graham to anticipated Democratic ticket

Avila, who represents state Senate district 39, was first elected to the state Senate in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. He previously served in the state House, from 2014-2022.

Avila has been a captain in the Florida Army National Guard since April 2016. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Florida International University, according to his legislative biography.

Donalds defeated Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, political newcomer James Fishback and eight other Republicans in last Tuesday’s primary.

He will face Democrat David Jolly in November. Jolly’s running mate as lieutenant governor is Gwen Graham, the daughter of former Gov. Bob Graham and a former member of Congress.

If Donalds wins, he would be Florida’s first Black governor.

