The Fort Lauderdale charter amendments on the ballot in November

In November, voters in the City of Fort Lauderdale will decide on potential changes to its charter, which acts as the city’s constitution.

In total, voters will vote “Yes” or “No” on 10 questions that affect 21 sections of the charter. They range from formatting issues like removing the hyphen from the term “vice-mayor” to creating new city positions for Police Chief and Fire Chief.

One notable change includes restrictions that make it more difficult for the city to sell or lease land zoned as a park.

The restriction would change it so the city commission would need a unanimous vote to sell or lease for more than one year any land zoned as a park. It would also make it so a unanimous commission vote would be needed to remove a park zoning designation.

The city has created a resource for people who want more information on each charter amendment.

The charter amendments will appear on ballots for the November General Election.

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