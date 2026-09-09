Sierra Club Florida calls on voters to oppose Amendment 3

The Sierra Club has become the latest organization to announce opposition to Amendment 3 on the November ballot, saying that if passed it “will effectively gut the buckets of local governments in Florida.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature placed the measure on the ballot in June. If approved, Amendment 3 would constitute one of the most significant changes to property taxes in the state in more than a generation. The measure would increase the homestead exemption for all non-school taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, and adjust for inflation thereafter.

It would reduce revenues to local governments by up to $12 billion annually beginning in 2031, according to legislative analysts.

Sierra Club Florida said in a written statement that approval of the proposed constitutional amendment would reduce local governments’ abilities to prepare for stronger and wetter storms — and could undercut programs building sea walls, trimming trees, and other storm-hardening preparations, “dramatically, leaving communities unprotected from the effects felt during the annual hurricane seasons.”

“In order to make up this revenue, local governments are likely to charge their residents fees to raise the revenue necessary to fund parks and public spaces as well as storm hardening preparation,” the group says.

Numerous organizations have similarly expressed opposition to the amendment, including several law enforcement agencies. However, there has not been much statewide advertising so far opposing the measure.

Meantime, the Vote Yes on 3 political campaign has just been boosted by a $10 million contribution from the Florida Realtors, independent journalist Jason Garciareported over the weekend. That political committee was formed in the last week of August with little fanfare.

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