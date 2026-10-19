Byron Donalds gubernatorial campaign launches statewide bus tour timed with early voting

Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds on Monday launched his statewide campaign swing, the "Defending the Florida Dream Tour," to connect directly with voters across Florida during the critical final weeks of the campaign.

The multi-stop tour features Donalds alongside his wife, Erika Donalds, running mate Bryan Avila, and a rotation of prominent conservative figures. Covering 50 stops across 38 counties, the journey spans from the Panhandle down to South Florida.

The tour kicks off on Monday to coincide with the first day of early voting in Florida. Polls show he is ahead of Democrat David Jolly.

Joining the Donalds tour will be U.S. Senator Ashley Moody, who is running against Democrat Angie Nixon. Polls show Moody ahead of Nixon.

Other high-profile officials scheduled to participate along the trail include Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, and Attorney General James Uthmeier.

“We’re taking this campaign directly to the people of Florida,” said Byron Donalds in a statement announcing the tour. “From the Panhandle to South Florida, we’re going to meet families, workers, small business owners, and community leaders, hear what matters most to them, and talk about how we can keep Florida moving in the right direction."

Donalds said "Florida families deserve a state that is more affordable and remains the best place in America to work, live, and raise a family."

The first three days of early voting will see the tour travel through major regions including Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, the Space and Treasure Coasts, South Florida, and the state's interior.

