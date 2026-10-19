Florida Republican keep large 1.5 million advantage over Democrats among registered voters

TALLAHASSEE — Florida added more than 225,000 voters since the August primary, with increases nearly even among registered Republicans and Democrats in that time, according to numbers posted by the Division of Elections.

The division reported 13.7 million Floridians are registered to vote in the Nov. 3 contest.

Republicans maintained the sizeable advantage they’ve been growing since 2021 in overall registered voters, with nearly 5.69 million registered Republicans compared to almost 4.15 million Democrats.

Between the July 20 deadline to register for the August primary and the Oct. 5 deadline for the November General Election, the GOP added 86,694 registered voters compared to 85,134 registering as Democrats.

Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power said Monday that after the “historic” voter registration growth the past two years “we have been focused on turnout for elections recently."

“We will be back to growing our lead after the election,” Power replied in a text.

Prior to the release of the book closing numbers, the Florida Democratic Party was crowing about its September numbers, adding about 500 more registered voters than the GOP, which represented the first time since mid-2021 that Democrats have posted a larger monthly net gain than Republicans.

“Floridians are tired of paying more for groceries, gas, housing, and insurance while Republicans in Tallahassee and Washington make life harder for working families,” Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried said in a released statement. “We’ve spent years rebuilding this party from the ground up. Our organizers are in communities year-round, our volunteers are knocking doors across this state, and Democrats are having real conversations with Floridians about what’s at stake.”

The overall number of voters eligible to vote in the November contest is about 250,000 fewer than in the 2024 election, due in part to list maintenance required of county supervisors of election.

“In Florida, voters are removed for death, legal ineligibility, or because they move out of the jurisdiction,” according to a statement from the division. “It is important to note that no voter is removed from the rolls without notice and due process.”

Voters are listed as “inactive” when they don’t respond within 30 days to an address confirmation mail or if the mailing is returned as undeliverable. Voters are removed if they don’t participate in two consecutive general elections.

As of Sept. 30, nearly 199,000 voters this year have been removed, following the 251,000 who were removed in 2025.

Voting is already underway through vote-by-mail ballots. In-person early voting began in 34 counties Monday. All 67 counties are required to provide the option from Saturday through Oct. 31.

Individuals registered without a political party grew by just over 32,000 to 3.35 million between the primary and general election book closing dates.

Among the 15 recognized minor or third parties, the Independent Party of Florida added around 10,000 voters since the July closing date to bring its ranks to 331,000.

Conservative Party of Florida added 100 voters in the same time and is just over 41,000 for the general election.

The America First Party of Florida added nearly 7,000 voters between the election deadlines to bring its ranks to just over 32,000.

With just under 35,000 registered voters, the Libertarian Party of Florida was up about 200 voters since the primary.

The Party for Socialism & Liberation was up nearly 200 voters to 2,435.