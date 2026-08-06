Broward PrEP clinic outperforms projections in first month

A clinic offering free prevention and treatment for AIDS in Wilton Manors has greatly exceeded expectations in its first month.

The new PrEP clinic at the Pride Center at Equality Park offers confidential services including STI screenings, and preventative care.

Since opening in early July, the clinic has enrolled 63% more people in PrEP, a preventative HIV treatment, than projected in its first month.

"This was one of those scary moments of, okay, we're opening up July 2. Will people come? At the end of the month, when we were looking at everything, I had to do a happy dance and go, ‘Oh my God, we exceeded our our goals,'" said Robert Boo, CEO of the Pride Center.

He said his goal is to manage the clinic’s growth so the center can continue to reduce barriers to healthcare while promoting affirming and accessible care.

READ MORE: Lawmakers reach deal to restore funding for HIV medication assistance program

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