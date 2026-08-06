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Broward PrEP clinic outperforms projections in first month

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published August 6, 2026 at 2:35 PM EDT
(From left to right) Robert Boo, CEO of The Pride Center at Equality Park, Valerie Croney, APRN, Cindy Rodriguez, Patient Advocate at AHF and Danny Sprouse, Director of Clinical & Wellness Services, The Pride Center at Equality Park celebrate the opening of the new PrEP clinic.
The Pride Center at Equality Park
(From left to right) Robert Boo, CEO of The Pride Center at Equality Park, Valerie Croney, APRN, Cindy Rodriguez, Patient Advocate at AHF and Danny Sprouse, Director of Clinical & Wellness Services, at the Pride Center at Equality Park to celebrate the opening of the new PrEP clinic.

A clinic offering free prevention and treatment for AIDS in Wilton Manors has greatly exceeded expectations in its first month.

The new PrEP clinic at the Pride Center at Equality Park offers confidential services including STI screenings, and preventative care.

Since opening in early July, the clinic has enrolled 63% more people in PrEP, a preventative HIV treatment, than projected in its first month.

"This was one of those scary moments of, okay, we're opening up July 2. Will people come? At the end of the month, when we were looking at everything, I had to do a happy dance and go, ‘Oh my God, we exceeded our our goals,'" said Robert Boo, CEO of the Pride Center.

He said his goal is to manage the clinic’s growth so the center can continue to reduce barriers to healthcare while promoting affirming and accessible care.

READ MORE: Lawmakers reach deal to restore funding for HIV medication assistance program

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
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Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter.
See stories by Carlton Gillespie
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