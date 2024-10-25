High school in Wellington hosts parade to honor public service following devastating tornadoes

A high school in Wellington is hosting a parade to honor public service members in the wake of Hurricane Milton and the tornadoes it spawned, which ravaged more than 150 homes.

"Our community, where our school is located, was just devastated by some tornadoes," said Willow Louis, assistant principal at Palm Beach Central High School, a public school in the western part of Palm Beach County with nearly 3,000 students.

He told WLRN the goal of the inaugural "Salute to Service Parade" is "come together as one community to celebrate their dedication and sacrifice in a meaningful and public manner."

The parade is organized in partnership with the Village of Wellington and coincides with Senior Night festivities and a football game.

The community coming together in a time of crisis is a continuation of what has happened already, with student athletes from the Wellington Football team working together with public service members to help with community cleanup.

Local elected officials took notice.

Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Mike Burke, School Police Chief Sarah Mooney, the Wellington Village Council, local middle schools, the Florida National Guard, the U.S. Marine Corps, are among local, state, and national officials who will be in attendance.

Milton recovery efforts continue in Wellington as contractors remove construction and vegetation debris, including downed 30-year-old trees. Officials overcame challenges posed by the lack of equipment.

"The crews are working seven days a week to expedite the collection of material," said Jim Barnes, Wellington's Village Manager.

And to speed up access to resources for property owners, Wellington officials set up the Hurricane Milton Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) at Village Park, which are staffed by non-profit agencies, local, state, federal organizations, such as FEMA.

Louis said as community stakeholders help expedite recovery efforts, he wants the students to appreciate and "celebrate people that put their lives on the frontlines."

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: Salute to Service Parade

WHEN: October 25, 2024, Friday, 2 pm to 4:30pm

WHERE: Starting from Wellington Tennis Center to PBC, Lyons Rd: 3100 Lyons Rd, Wellington, FL 33414

