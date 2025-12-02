Haitian immigrant advocates calls Trump administration decision to end TPS 'cruel' and 'unjust'

Miami’s leading Haitian immigrant advocacy group is calling for the protection of hundreds of thousands of Haitians with Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, saying they contribute to the U.S. economy and that their homeland remains unstable and dangerous.

The Family Action Network Movement held a news conference in Little Haiti Tuesday morning to protest the administration’s decision last week to end TPS for Haitians, effective Feb. 3, 2026.

“This devastating and irresponsible action places up to half a million Haitian nationals at immediate risk of deportation to a nation facing severe political instability, escalating violence, and deepening humanitarian crises,” FAMN officials said in a statement before Tuesday’s press conference.

The administration announced last Wednesday it was ending TPS for 500,000 Haitian migrants — despite new reports from organizations like the U.N. that say conditions inside Haiti are as unsafe as they've ever been.

In its statement, the Department of Homeland Security said the Haitian TPS cancellation was warranted because the administration determined that conditions inside Haiti improved sufficiently for Haitians to return there.

"After consulting with interagency partners, Secretary (Kristi) Noem concluded that Haiti no longer meets the statutory requirements for TPS.

"This decision was based on a review conducted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, input from relevant U.S. government agencies, and an analysis indicating that allowing Haitian nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is inconsistent with U.S. national interests,” said DHS officials.

FAMN officials slammed the decision.

“FANM denounces this [DHS] conclusion as factually indefensible and dangerously detached from the verified conditions on the ground,” said FAMN officials. “Returning people to Haiti under these conditions would place thousands of lives at immediate risk.”

“This is a cruel, unjust, and politically motivated decision,” said FANM Political Director Paul Christian Namphy.

FANM officials argue that TPS holders from Haiti and other countries contribute billions annually to the U.S. economy and pay $5.2 billion each year in federal, payroll, state, and local taxes.

“We call on federal leaders to uphold justice, protect lives, and correct this grave error without delay,” FANM officials said.