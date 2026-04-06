Nonprofit to relocate refugee children after Lake Worth Beach closure announcement

A nonprofit in Lake Worth Beach that supports refugees and immigrants must relocate children after announcing its closure following the Trump administration’s cuts to federal funding.

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, or USCRI, is laying off 53 employees in its Lake Worth Beach office after learning it will not receive federal funds to continue operations, according to a notice filed last week with the Florida Department of Commerce.

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“On March 24, 2026, USCRI received confirmation that funding necessary to sustain operations beyond March 31, 2026, would not be available," said Yolanda Triplett, Florida Commerce’s State Trade and Rapid Response Coordinator.

"This loss of funding was sudden, unexpected, and outside the control of the organization.”

The Lake Worth Beach facility has been serving unaccompanied children by the U.S. government since 2018. And it's one of more than 100 locations spread around the U.S. and internationally.

Officials said it was shutting its operation "unforeseeable business circumstances.”

USCRI, a nongovernmental non-profit, carries out government-funded services under grants and reimbursement contracts.

The Lake Worth Beach facility faces permanent closure once the U.S. government relocates 42 immigrant children currently living there.

As of now, there is no indication where those children will be relocated.

