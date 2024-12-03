Memorial service honors three Palm Beach County deputies who died in line of duty

Families, law enforcement officers and Palm Beach County residents, including president elect-Donald Trump, were among those who paid tribute to three fallen motorcycle deputies at a memorial service on Tuesday.

After a miles-long, military-style procession from a funeral home, thousands of people gathered at the iThink Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach in honor of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies who were struck and killed in a horrific crash last month.

Heartfelt prayers, gospel songs, and speeches at the emotional memorial service honored the memories of Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller, and Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz — all inside flag-draped caskets.

Trump took a position on the edge of the stage, behind bullet-proof glass, alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Wilkine Brutus / WLRN President-elect Donald Trump attends a tribute to the fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The service included ceremonial traditions like gun salutes, flying military helicopters and traditional bagpipe marching tunes reflecting remembrance.

On the morning of Nov. 21, the on-duty officers had stopped on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard to monitor traffic, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, when a woman veered off the road after trying to pass a slower vehicle, colliding with the officers. The crash remains under investigation.

"When a deputy dies, a piece of the community dies with them," Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters following the crash.

READ MORE: A third South Florida sheriff's deputy has died from injuries suffered in traffic crash

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fort Pierce, shared past experiences with the fallen officers.

“We met at Veterans Day parades and along motorcade routes," he told the service. "We shared the road as we fired up our Harleys on motorcycle runs, and sanctuary in churches with many of you as we honored the lives of friends who had ended their watch.”

“I cannot pretend that I knew them well, but they were always present. Always on watch because it was their calling to protect every person in this community from danger. Even those of us that they barely knew. Nothing could be more selfless”

Family members and colleagues, who held back tears, expressed their fondest moments of the fallen officers.

Alexandria Diaz described growing up as the daughter of Ignacio "Dan" Diaz.

“As a child of a law enforcement officer, we all have the worst nightmare. The call. The knock on the door. But nothing quite prepares you for the day it actually comes,” said Diaz, who, after wishing her grandmother a happy birthday, had received the call that her father got into a deadly accident.

“During this time, I’ve been told by many people to be strong. My strength has always come from my dad. My dad has been my strength my whole life. He’s a single father. It’s been him and I my entire life. So throughout this week, I’ve just been channeling him.”

She said Diaz was an “amazing cook” who loved animals.

Wilkine Brutus / WLRN A digital billboard displays portraits of the fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Ignacio’s nephew, Eric Caballero, said he often shared cigars with Diaz and he left him with a quote: "What we do in life echoes into eternity.”

Cpl. Thomas Dague, friends since 1998, described Cpl. Luis Paez as "the guy who you wanted as your wingman” and often went on cross-country trips.

Some of Paez's passions included photography, hobbies he wanted to pursue after his PBSO career,

Deputy Chris Farron described his personal friendship with Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller as a man who was funny and “who had a heart of gold.”

“You only truly have one best friend,” Farron said. “And that was Butch Waller.”

Farron said Butch, who would often escort the former president to various locations from 2016-2020, said “I’ve always looked up to President Trump. But I would look up to six graders, too, because I’m so short.”

