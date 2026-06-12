Broward to clear records of defendants snagged in reverse sting by police 'cooking up' crack cocaine

The Broward State Attorney’s Office said its prosecutors will be in court before a judge on Friday to clear the criminal records of dozens of people who were arrested decades ago when law enforcement officers posed as drug dealers to sell them crack cocaine.

The 44 defendants were originally caught in "reverse stings" with crack cocaine that was actively manufactured by law enforcement authorities.

The special hearings, presided over by Broward Circuit Judge Andrew Siegel, are the first results of a massive review launched by Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor.

Courtesy / Broward State Attorney's Office Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor

The initiative stems from a notorious local scandal, according to Pryor's office. They said that in February 1989, Broward Sheriff's Office employees discovered 2.2 pounds of powder cocaine in a Greyhound bus station locker. Instead of destroying it, BSO employees began to "cook up" crack cocaine to use as bait. For three years, BSO and the former Oakland Park Public Safety Department used the government-made drugs to arrest people attempting to buy them.

The Florida Supreme Court put an end to the practice in 1993, ruling in State of Florida v. Leon Williams that law enforcement's conduct "was so outrageous that it violated the due process clause of the Florida Constitution."

However, because the old records were preserved on paper, hundreds of convictions remained on the books for decades.

“This is long overdue, but it is never too late to do the right thing,” Pryor said in a statement.

“These records may be a faded memory or an unfortunate part of history to many, but we know that they have had a long-lasting impact on the lives of the people who were arrested, their families, and our Broward County community," Pryor said.

The systemic oversight came to light in late 2024 during a routine review of public documents slated for destruction at an archives warehouse, according to Broward prosecutors. Pryor halted the destruction process and notified Broward Sheriff Greg Tony that his office would begin vacating the convictions.

“As prosecutors, we have an ethical duty and obligation to correct this injustice,” Pryor said.

Since December 2024, prosecutors have combed through roughly 2,800 old paper files. While half were deemed ineligible, staff are scanning the remaining 1,400 cases to process them for dismissal.

The State Attorney's Office said prosecutors will assist eligible individuals in permanently sealing or expunging these arrests through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials expect hundreds more cases to be cleared as the archive review continues.

The State Attorney's Office reported that all relevant cases will be automatically reviewed without the need for citizens to hire a lawyer, though individuals who believe they or a family member were affected can contact the office directly at casereview@browardsao.com or 954-831-6543.