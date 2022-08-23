Election day latest: live updates

Voting today? Tell us about your voting experience and what drove you to cast a ballot. Seeing anything at the polls that you want to tell us about? Text the word ‘voting’ to 786-677-0767. Or reach out on social media @wlrn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Some of the key races to watch today

Updated Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

The Florida primary’s headline contest is the tight statewide battle between U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, for the right to be the Democratic candidate to run for the governor’s office in November. Gov. Ron DeSantis awaits the winner, but he has been active down the ballot, using his own campaign money to back school board candidates as the nonpartisan races become a new political battleground.

Florida Democrats have retorted with their own candidates. In Broward, Donna Korn, a school board member standing for reelection, has been recommended for removal by a grand jury, investigating the Parkland shooting. With dozens of races on ballots across South Florida, there are plenty of other significant battles to watch. Two heated contests between Democratic candidates, for nominations for the Florida Senate and the State House, are going to be watched closely in Broward. The winners would be strong favorites for November.

In Miami-Dade, many eyes will be on State Sen. Annette Taddeo who, after dropping out of the gubernatorial race, took aim at the U.S. House seat for District 27. She is running for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican incumbent María Elvira Salazar, in one of the few seats the party is thought to have a chance of flipping in the midterms. Meanwhile, at the county commission, this election cycle will bring a change of the guard.

Where's my precinct and how do I drop off my vote-by-mail ballot?

Updated Tuesday at 6:00 a.m.

We are one hour away from the opening of polls across South Florida for the state's 2022 primary.

If you are voting today, click here to find your voting precinct - and remember to bring appropriate ID to the polls. If you have a mail-in ballot, you can drop it off at a small number of designated drop boxes - for those locations in your county, go to our voting guide here. You will also find links to sample ballots there.

We will be updating this page throughout the day with the latest news and developments.

