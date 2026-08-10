Latest from the Middle East as countries form defense agreement and Iran refuses to open strait
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, and Iran says it won’t open the Strait of Hormuz without U.S. concessions.
Host Scott Tong gets the latest on the Middle East from Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies program.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR