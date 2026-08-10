Magnitude 7.4 quake rocks western Colombia, killing at least 111 people

CALI, Colombia (AP) — A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 111 people, damaging hundreds of buildings and leaving many trapped under debris while their loved ones and rescue workers searched through rubble.

Colombia’s President Abelardo de la Espriella, who reported the death toll, said at least 87 people were injured and around 1,600 buildings were damaged, including at least 61 that completely collapsed. He declared an emergency to expedite funding for the quake recovery while saying he would visit the disaster zone.

“We aren’t going to leave people alone. They are in our hearts and we are going to tend to people with our full determination,” he said.

The epicenter was in San Jose Del Palmar, a community of about 4,800 people in the Choco region about 250 miles (400 kilometers) west of Bogota, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake also was felt in neighboring Ecuador and Panama, though minimal damage was reported there.

The quake ravaged cities across western Colombia, including Pereira, Quibdo, Cali and Manizales.

In an interview with WLRN, Miami resident Mariel Anderson shared that her 91-year-old father and stepmother, located in Cali, were terrified by the event.

“Things were falling from the tables — and really devastating cracks in the walls inside their apartment. So they were panicked," Anderson said.

Former Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, a native of Chocó, was on the fifth floor of a building in Cali — the country's third-largest city — when the tremors began.

“Cali was hit very badly. I was in the fifth floor, this building’s shaking, and I helped people to get outside. You’re thinking the building is collapsing and you are about to die,” Murillo told WLRN.

Murillo said the impacted zones — which encompass key parts of Colombia’s primary coffee-growing region — will require significant recovery efforts and international relief.

“Really we will need a lot of support from the international community and those Colombians particularly in the United States," he said. ”

In Cali, search teams and civilians picked through the remains of destroyed buildings, passing large pieces of concrete and other rubble down a long line of volunteers. The desperate scene brought memories of the searches still ongoing in neighboring Venezuela weeks after that country was devastated by two powerful earthquakes.

“You’re thinking the building is collapsing and you are about to die." Former Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, a native of Chocó, who was on the fifth floor of a building in Cali when the tremors began.

Most powerful quake recorded in Colombia this century, authorities say

Colombia’s Geological Service said Monday's quake was the strongest recorded in Colombia “in the 21st century,” and that it was followed by 21 less powerful aftershocks.

Colombia’s Pacific region around the quake's epicenter lies along the “Ring of Fire," the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. The Pacific, particularly the Choco region, is one of the poorest regions in the country. Nestled in the dense jungle, much of Choco is only reachable by boat or plane, which may pose a problem for authorities in assessing the wider toll.

Jorge Moncayo, a 64-year-old taxi driver in Cali, said he saw plumes of dust shoot up across the city as buildings collapsed. Residents and rescue workers were searching the rubble for survivors.

“My entire house shook. I've never lived through such a powerful earthquake,” he said. “We're thanking God we're alive."

Local authorities said the death toll included at least 40 people who were killed in the Risaralda region, where the hard-hit city of Pereira is located, as well as 27 people in the Valle del Cauca region, where Cali is located, including three children. Authorities also confirmed nine people killed in Choco, two in the Caldas region and a 73-year-old in the Antioquia region. It was not immediately clear where the other 32 people died.

Authorities said flights were suspended in the airports of Manizales, Quibdo, Armenia, Cartago, Buenaventura and Pereira as they assessed damage.

The earthquakes left many in the Andean nation unnerved after two back-to-back quakes devastated neighboring Venezuela in late June, destroyed hundreds of buildings and killed more than 5,000 people.

READ MORE: After Venezuela's quakes, experts say environmental and health risks have just begun

Little was known about the extent of the damage in Choco, a remote region where officials reported dozens of injured people and damaged buildings but few other details. Phone signals were out in many parts of region's capital, Quibdo. The town closest to the earthquake’s epicenter, San Jose del Palmar, has no airport, and is located on top of a mountain ridge along a highway linking the cities of Cali and Pereira.

In Pereira, further south in the coffee-producing mountains of Colombia, photos and videos published by local media showed pieces of the airport ceiling falling down on travelers taking shelter and screaming. In the city, people were shown running through rubble and plumes of dust. Pereira's mayor, Mauricio Salazar, told a local radio station that more people were trapped under “a massive quantity of collapsed buildings.”

In nearby Manizales, one of the towers of the neo-Gothic cathedral collapsed and fell on the nave. Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas asked residents to stay outside in case of aftershocks.

In Cali, a city of 2 million people, Mayor Alejandro Eder said that residents were trapped in at least 19 buildings that had collapsed.

Powerful quakes are rare in Colombia, smaller quakes are common

Small earthquakes, known as “temblores,” are common in central and western Colombia, but those above 6.0 magnitude are rare. In 1999, a 6.2 magnitude quake near the city of Armenia killed more than 1,100 people.

Colombia’s newly inaugurated president said Monday that he had personally taken charge of the government’s response to the emergency.

“You are not alone. The state is present and taking action,” he said.

Response to the earthquake presents the first major challenge to de la Espriella, a Trump ally who was sworn in as president over the weekend.

Messages of support rolled in from leaders across the Americas, including Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador and the United States.

“The Trump administration is closely monitoring the large earthquake that struck Colombia and stands ready to support the people of Colombia,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote in a post on X.

A number of countries offered aid, and the U.N. deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, said “we stand ready to help as needed.”

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WLRN Americas Editor Tim Padgett contributed to this story.

The AP's Suárez reported from Bogotá and the AP's Janetsky reported from Mexico City. Associated Press journalists Manuel Rueda in Bogotá, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed.

