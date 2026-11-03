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Rahm Emanuel says Trump's policies have upended the president's coalition

NPR | By Scott Detrow
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:41 PM EST
Potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel listens during a campaign event for David Jolly, Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Wynmoor Village, a 55+ community in Coconut Creek, Fla.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel listens during a campaign event for David Jolly, Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Wynmoor Village, a 55+ community in Coconut Creek, Fla.

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National Politics
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow
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