National Politics Rahm Emanuel says Trump's policies have upended the president's coalition NPR | By Scott Detrow Published November 3, 2026 at 10:41 PM EST Threads Facebook Twitter Pinterest Bluesky LinkedIn Email Listen • 10:36 Rebecca Blackwell / APPotential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel listens during a campaign event for David Jolly, Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Wynmoor Village, a 55+ community in Coconut Creek, Fla. Copyright 2026 NPR