Inflation continues slow drop in South Florida

Inflation in South Florida was running much hotter than the rest of the country. It was driven by housing, the cost of homes, condos and escalating rent.

But as those hikes have slowed and the annual comparison have gotten easier, Miami's price increases are now about the same as the nation overall.

Housing costs continue underpinning regional inflation. If you take housing out, prices for everything else were up 0.6% from a year ago.

