A case of dengue fever confirmed in Palm Beach County

Florida Department of Health tips on how to combat Dengue.

The state Department of Health in Palm Beach County has confirmed one case of locally-acquired dengue fever.

The DOH said it is treating the affected area, though it did not specify where exactly the case originated.



According to the CDC, Florida has 23 locally acquired cases of the mosquito-borne illness – with 15 of those cases in Miami-Dade and 1 to 4 cases in Monroe County, where the exact total is not clear.

Dengue can present as a flu-like illness with severe muscle aches, joint pain, fever and sometimes a rash, according to the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.



Health experts said it's important to use repellent and dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. When outside, the Florida Department of Health recommends covering up with socks, shoes and long-sleeve shirts.

