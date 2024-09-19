© 2024 WLRN
Taste of Recovery festival in Delray Beach bites back against drug addiction

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:06 PM EDT

In the name of fighting drug addiction, more than a dozen restaurants are participating in the sixth annual Taste of Recovery festival in Delray Beach.

Restaurants will compete for the “Best Bite,” award, given by prominent local food writers.

The festival benefits the Crossroads Club, one non-profit organization in Delray Beach that helps people recover from substance abuse.

Most of the overdose deaths in Palm Beach County are attributed to fentanyl-laced drugs. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

According to latest figures from the county, Palm Beach has seen a slight decrease in overdose deaths: there were 527 deaths in 2023 compared to 554 deaths in 2022.

READ MORE: 'Anything Is Good': A real life fall from wealth to homelessness in Miami Beach

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
