Pompano Beach dockbuilder slapped with $250,000 fine for illegal construction

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published September 24, 2024 at 9:08 AM EDT

A popular Pompano Beach dockbuilder has been fined $250,000 and put on probation for a year. That’s after he pleaded guilty to illegally constructing numerous docks, pillings and seawalls.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Mitchell Scavone, who opened his business nearly 30 years ago, did work at 10 locations without pulling a permit between 2019 and 2021. Scavone said he had skipped obtaining permits despite a long career obtaining Corps approval.

Scavone also agreed to not do any federal work for three years.

Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
