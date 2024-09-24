Pompano Beach dockbuilder slapped with $250,000 fine for illegal construction

A popular Pompano Beach dockbuilder has been fined $250,000 and put on probation for a year. That’s after he pleaded guilty to illegally constructing numerous docks, pillings and seawalls.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Mitchell Scavone, who opened his business nearly 30 years ago, did work at 10 locations without pulling a permit between 2019 and 2021. Scavone said he had skipped obtaining permits despite a long career obtaining Corps approval.

Scavone also agreed to not do any federal work for three years.

