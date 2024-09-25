Tropical storm warning in effect for all of South Florida

Even though what is now Tropical Storm Helene is closing in on northwest Florida as a potentially dangerous hurricane, its effects will also be felt here in our region.

The National Weather Service has put all of South Florida is under a tropical storm warning.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the earliest storm-force winds will arrive Wednesday morning for the Keys, Wednesday evening for southwest Florida, and Thursday morning for the northern Gulf Coast.

Forecasters say we should prepare for scattered damage from high winds, flooding from heavy rain and some power outages.

READ MORE: As Helene approaches Florida, here's what you need to know

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.