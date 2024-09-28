© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coast Guard repatriates 182 Haitian migrants apprehended in Turks and Caicos

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published September 28, 2024 at 11:40 AM EDT

More than 180 Haitians were repatriated on Friday at a time when tens of thousands are fleeing the Caribbean island nation in the wake of widespread gang violence and crime.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that it had intercepted an overloaded makeshift vessel last Sunday morning south of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The 182 people apprehended on Friday bring the total number of repatriated Haitians to 857 since Oct. 1, 2023, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The current government fiscal year ends Monday.

Gangs in Haiti control 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and they have grown more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. More than 3,600 people have been reported killed during the first half of this year, a more than 70% increase compared with the same period last year. The violence also has left nearly 700,000 Haitians homeless in recent years and thousands have fled Haiti, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.
News In Brief
WLRN News Staff
See stories by WLRN News Staff
More On This Topic