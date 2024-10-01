© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami-Dade waives collection fees for people with outstanding parking, court fines

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:09 PM EDT

Miami-Dade County’s Clerk of the Court and Comptroller has kicked off an event to reduce the number of driver's license suspensions.  

It’s called “Operation Green Light”. From now through Oct. 6, all collections fees will be waived for people with outstanding parking, traffic and criminal court costs, fines and fees.  

If those fees go unpaid, they typically result in a driver's license suspension. For more information, visit MiamiDadeClerk.gov

READ MORE: With encampment ban in effect, beginning Oct. 1, homeless in South Florida face new challenges

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Helen Acevedo
More On This Topic