Miami-Dade waives collection fees for people with outstanding parking, court fines

Miami-Dade County’s Clerk of the Court and Comptroller has kicked off an event to reduce the number of driver's license suspensions.

It’s called “Operation Green Light”. From now through Oct. 6, all collections fees will be waived for people with outstanding parking, traffic and criminal court costs, fines and fees.

If those fees go unpaid, they typically result in a driver's license suspension. For more information, visit MiamiDadeClerk.gov.

