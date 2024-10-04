Heavy rain and possible flooding in the cards for South Florida
South Florida needs to brace itself for some heavy rain and possible flooding next week.
The National Weather Service says it's watching a weather system for possible tropical development over the southern Gulf of Mexico next week.
Forecasters say that whether or not it develops, there's a very good chance our region will see heavy rainfall from Sunday through the middle of next week.
READ MORE: Florida communities hit three times by hurricanes grapple with how and whether to rebuild
This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Hey South Florida!👋— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 4, 2024
Forecasts continue to indicate the potential of heavy rainfall as well as urban flooding occurring across our area over the next seven days.
As we remain a few days away from the window of greatest concern with this setup, let's discuss: pic.twitter.com/l3Fl1O5kol