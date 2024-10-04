© 2024 WLRN
Metromover will close this weekend due to system upgrades

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published October 4, 2024 at 1:57 PM EDT

A heads up if you’re planning to take public transportation in and around Downtown Miami this weekend.
 
The Metromover will be closed tomorrow Saturday, Oct. 5 until 2 p.m. because of a system upgrade. 
 
Free shuttle service will be available starting at 5 a.m., and while the metro movers go through the upgrades.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's PM newscast and digital producer.
