Metromover will close this weekend due to system upgrades

A heads up if you’re planning to take public transportation in and around Downtown Miami this weekend.



The Metromover will be closed tomorrow Saturday, Oct. 5 until 2 p.m. because of a system upgrade.



Free shuttle service will be available starting at 5 a.m., and while the metro movers go through the upgrades.

READ MORE: What will transportation in 2050 look like? Broward County is making plans

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.