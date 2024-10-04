Metromover will close this weekend due to system upgrades
A heads up if you’re planning to take public transportation in and around Downtown Miami this weekend.
The Metromover will be closed tomorrow Saturday, Oct. 5 until 2 p.m. because of a system upgrade.
Free shuttle service will be available starting at 5 a.m., and while the metro movers go through the upgrades.
READ MORE: What will transportation in 2050 look like? Broward County is making plans
This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
We're upgrading the system! The Metromover will be closed until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th. Free bus shuttle service will be provided. pic.twitter.com/mg0EhU0XS5— Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) September 30, 2024