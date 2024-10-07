© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis suspends tolls in state, including Alligator Alley, to ease traffic as Milton approaches

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published October 7, 2024 at 2:46 PM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday directed the suspension of tolls across Central Florida and West Florida, as well as Alligator Alley, in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Tolls will be waived for seven days, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024.

“At my direction, tolls are suspended today as of 10:30 AM,” said DeSantis. “With evacuation orders imminent, this will help keep traffic moving and be one less thing for people to worry about ahead of Milton.”

See map of suspended tolls here.

READ MORE: Hurricane Milton is a Category 5. Florida orders evacuations, scrambles to clear Helene's debris

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
WLRN News Staff
See stories by WLRN News Staff
More On This Topic