Palm Beach County works with water management to mitigate Milton flooding

The Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management is continuing to track Hurricane Milton’s path while braceing for its expected ripple effects.

As of Monday afternoon, Cat. 5 Hurricane Milton has sustained winds of 175 miles per hour as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico – likely making landfall along Florida’s already-storm-damaged western coast of Florida on Wednesday.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center is operating at Level 3 for enhanced monitoring, while county offices remain open as of this airing.

Palm Beach County officials are collaborating with the South Florida Water Management District and local water control districts to reduce the impact of local flooding.

Officials are urging people to check the county’s website to see if their homes are in a flooding evacuation zone.

All South Florida counties remain under flood watches and Governor Ron DeSantis’ state of emergency order.

