U.S. Coast Guard closes South Florida ports

The U.S. Coast Guard closing South Florida ports as of 12 a.m. Tuesday. This includes PortMiami and Port Everglades. Closing Port Everglades means no more fuel will be offloaded until the Coast Guard lifts the closure, or if the Guard grants a waiver.

Two ships offloaded petroleum on Monday and the ports private petroleum operations are running normally for now.

A port spokeswoman said the port will resume normal operations as soon as possible after the storm. All gasoline and jet fuel for South Florida comes through Port Everglades.

READ MORE: Hurricane Milton is a Category 5. Florida orders evacuations, scrambles to clear Helene's debris

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.