U.S. Coast Guard closes South Florida ports

WLRN Public Media | By Tom Hudson
Published October 7, 2024 at 6:38 PM EDT
The U.S. Coast Guard closing South Florida ports as of 12 a.m. Tuesday. This includes PortMiami and Port Everglades. Closing Port Everglades means no more fuel will be offloaded until the Coast Guard lifts the closure, or if the Guard grants a waiver.

Two ships offloaded petroleum on Monday and the ports private petroleum operations are running normally for now.

A port spokeswoman said the port will resume normal operations as soon as possible after the storm. All gasoline and jet fuel for South Florida comes through Port Everglades.

