Oktoberfest brings German culture and tradition to Lake Worth Beach

The American German Club in Lake Worth Beach is celebrating a half century of Oktoberfest with two weekends of culture and tradition.

You don’t have to venture to Munich or Hamburg to get a taste of German culture and tradition — music, dance, and cuisine.

For 50 years, the iconic Oktoberfest at the American German Club in Lake Worth Beach has attracted tens of thousands of visitors annually.

There will be musicians flown in from Deutschland, imported German beer and authentic German cuisine like schnitzel and bratwurst. The club, which was founded in the late 1960s, has long been a hub for merging German and American traditions.

Oktoberfest runs Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 18-20 at the American German Club in Lake Worth Beach.

READ MORE: Dashing dachshunds steal the show at Oakland Park's Oktoberfest

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

