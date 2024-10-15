Public housing waitlist open for Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County has opened its 2024 public housing waitlist.

From now through Oct. 25, eligible residents can apply for housing assistance.

Applications will only be accepted online. A total of 7,500 applications will be selected at random.

For more information on eligibility or applications, visit MiamiDade.gov/housing.

READ MORE: Course gives first-time homebuyers the 'power of knowledge' to navigate the housing crisis

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.