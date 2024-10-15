© 2024 WLRN
Public housing waitlist open for Miami-Dade County

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published October 15, 2024 at 9:07 AM EDT
Miami-Dade County has opened its 2024 public housing waitlist.  

From now through Oct. 25, eligible residents can apply for housing assistance.  
Applications will only be accepted online. A total of 7,500 applications will be selected at random. 

For more information on eligibility or applications, visit MiamiDade.gov/housing.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
