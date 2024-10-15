© 2024 WLRN
Stone crab season begins in South Florida

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published October 15, 2024 at 6:11 PM EDT
Photo of a stone crab
Flickr/Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision
Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab harvest season kicks off today.

Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab harvest season kicks off today.  

Through May 2, stone crab claws of 2 ⅞ inches may be harvested by fishermen. There’s a one gallon limit of claws per person to 2 gallons per vessel.  

For more information, visit my FWC.com

Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
More On This Topic