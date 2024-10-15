Stone crab season begins in South Florida

Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab harvest season kicks off today.

Through May 2, stone crab claws of 2 ⅞ inches may be harvested by fishermen. There’s a one gallon limit of claws per person to 2 gallons per vessel.

For more information, visit my FWC.com.

READ MORE: Could new invasive seagrass in South Florida doom one of the best defenses to climate change?

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

