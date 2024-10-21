© 2024 WLRN
Douglas Emhoff slated to visit South Florida

WLRN Public Media | By Christine DiMattei
Published October 21, 2024 at 6:39 PM EDT

South Florida will be getting a high-profile visit this coming Wednesday.

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff is coming to Miami-Dade to deliver remarks at a campaign event.

In Broward Emhoff will attend a "Get Out the Vote" event.

There, he will rally Floridians to vote early for his wife Vice President Kamala Harris, her running mate, Minnesota Gov.Tim Walz and Florida Democrats.

Details about exactly when and where Emhoff will appear have not yet been released.

Christine DiMattei
