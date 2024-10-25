Airbnb takes anti-party approach for Halloween in Miami

Spooky season is here, and with that comes some house parties. But one short-term rental company is taking an anti-party approach this Halloween weekend.

Airbnb wants to help reduce the risk of disruptive and unauthorized parties in Miami, and in other cities across the state and country. Its website is blocking certain 1-night and 2-night reservations over the Halloween weekend for entire home listings.



It looks at hundreds of signals that can suggest a booking is potentially higher risk for a disruptive party. This includes whether the stay is being booked at the last minute and the length of the trip.



This effort by Airbnb isn’t new. Last year over the holiday, 250 people were blocked from booking an entire home listing in Miami. Across the state, it blocked over 3,700 people from booking.

