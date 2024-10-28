Culinary festival returns to Delray Beach to fight drug addiction

In the name of fighting drug addiction, more than a dozen restaurants are participating in the sixth annual Taste of Recovery festival in Delray Beach. Restaurants will compete for the “Best Bite,” award, given by prominent local food writers.

The festival benefits the Crossroads Club — one non-profit organization in Delray Beach that helps people recover from substance abuse. Proceeds will benefits people recovering from addiction.

Most of the overdose deaths in Palm Beach County are attributed to fentanyl-laced drugs.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's up to 50 times more potent than heroin. According to latest figures from the county, Palm Beach has seen a slight decrease in overdose deaths. There were 527 deaths in 2023 compared to 554 deaths in 2022.

Taste of Recovery is Nov. 2 at the American German Club in Lake Worth Beach.

