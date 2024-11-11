Florida Keys residents receive incorrect tax bills due to printing mishap

Florida Keys residents might be receiving incorrect tax bills in the mail.

Monroe County’s Tax Collector says the printing company servicing the office and one in Charlotte County inadvertently mailed 35,46 incorrect tax bills. The county is advising taxpayers to disregard the erroneous bills and to not pay them.

The bills, sent by the company TC Delivers, have Monroe County names and addresses, but Charlotte County’s tax bill paper and property tax values.

Tax Collector Sam Steele says his office has received concerned calls from taxpayers, especially after receiving their correct forms last week.

He says an investigation showed there was no data breach or malicious intent and that the printing company accepted full responsibility.

For questions or clarification regarding 2024 property tax bills, taxpayers can call the Tax Collector’s Office at 305-295-5044.

