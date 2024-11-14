© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Fort Lauderdale warns of parking payment scam involving fake QR codes

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published November 14, 2024 at 6:46 PM EST
The City of Fort Lauderdale is alerting residents and visitors to a parking payment scam involving stickers with fake QR codes posted on several City parking meters and "Pay by Phone" signs throughout the city. These stickers with counterfeit QR codes, which may display the logo of a legitimate mobile app, are redirecting users to fraudulent websites that attempt to steal sensitive banking information.
Courtesy
/
City of Fort Lauderdale
The City of Fort Lauderdale is alerting residents and visitors to a parking payment scam involving stickers with fake QR codes posted on several City parking meters and "Pay by Phone" signs throughout the city. These stickers with counterfeit QR codes, which may display the logo of a legitimate mobile app, are redirecting users to fraudulent websites that attempt to steal sensitive banking information.

The City of Fort Lauderdale is warning residents and visitors of a parking payment scam involving stickers with fake QR codes posted on several City parking meters and "Pay by Phone" signs throughout the city, officials announced Thursday.

These stickers with counterfeit QR codes are redirecting users to fraudulent websites that attempt to steal sensitive banking information.

City official are urging anyone using city parking to pay only through the official parking meters or by downloading the official payment app marked on the official City signage — and not the sticker.

The city does not use GooglePay QR codes.

If you suspect a QR code is fake, say city officials, call the city's "Customer Service Line" at 954-828-8000, report via fortlauderdale.gov/fixitftl or via the FixItFTL app.

If you believe you've been scammed, contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357). 
News In Brief
WLRN News Staff
See stories by WLRN News Staff
More On This Topic