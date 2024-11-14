City of Fort Lauderdale warns of parking payment scam involving fake QR codes

The City of Fort Lauderdale is warning residents and visitors of a parking payment scam involving stickers with fake QR codes posted on several City parking meters and "Pay by Phone" signs throughout the city, officials announced Thursday.

These stickers with counterfeit QR codes are redirecting users to fraudulent websites that attempt to steal sensitive banking information.

City official are urging anyone using city parking to pay only through the official parking meters or by downloading the official payment app marked on the official City signage — and not the sticker.

The city does not use GooglePay QR codes.

If you suspect a QR code is fake, say city officials, call the city's "Customer Service Line" at 954-828-8000, report via fortlauderdale.gov/fixitftl or via the FixItFTL app.

If you believe you've been scammed, contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357).

