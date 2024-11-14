© 2024 WLRN
Miami-Dade organizations team up to expand services for abuse victims

WLRN Public Media | By Verónica Zaragovia
Published November 14, 2024 at 1:43 PM EST

Two Miami-Dade organizations are teaming up to expand services for women, children and families affected by violence and abuse.
 
The groups have dubbed the $5 million facility The Healing Sanctuary a one-stop shop for resources like therapy and social services. 

Susan Rubio-Riverra is the founder and executive director of of Mujer, a certfied rape crisis centers one of the groups involved.

“Like the name implies this will be a healing place, a place where people come and find ways to improve their lives or to change their lives," Rubio-Riverra said. "They will find comprehensive services not only from Mujer but by its tremendous collaborative partnerships.”
 
The other partnering organization, Kristi House. operates as a children’s advocacy center, working to expand its human trafficking prevention efforts. The Healing Sanctuary will be located in the heart of downtown Homestead.

The center is expected to be fully operational by June of next year.

Verónica Zaragovia
Verónica Zaragovia was born in Cali, Colombia, and grew up in South Florida. She’s been a lifelong WLRN listener and is proud to cover health care, as well as Surfside and Miami Beach politics for the station. Contact Verónica at vzaragovia@wlrnnews.org
