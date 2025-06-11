ICE agents to attend first game of the Club World Cup

Federal immigration enforcement officers will be at this weekend’s kick-off of the FIFA Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be on site to assist with security according to the Department of Homeland Security, who made the announcement on social media in a since-deleted post.

This has prompted concerns among immigration advocates.

Officials with FIFA say their number one priority is ensuring the safety of fans. The tournament begins on Saturday, with InterMiami playing a match against a team from Egypt.

