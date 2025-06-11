© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ICE agents to attend first game of the Club World Cup

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published June 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT

Federal immigration enforcement officers will be at this weekend’s kick-off of the FIFA Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be on site to assist with security according to the Department of Homeland Security, who made the announcement on social media in a since-deleted post.

This has prompted concerns among immigration advocates.

Officials with FIFA say their number one priority is ensuring the safety of fans. The tournament begins on Saturday, with InterMiami playing a match against a team from Egypt.

READ MORE: Will visa delays and border fears keep international fans away from the Club World Cup in the US?

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news
News In Brief
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
See stories by Sherrilyn Cabrera
More On This Topic