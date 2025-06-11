Palm Beach County extends deadline for HVAC program

South Florida summers are hot. It’s also a time of year when you’re more likely to need to repair air-conditioning units — which can come with a hefty price tag.

Palm Beach County has extended the deadline for its Crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) program in an effort to help low-income homeowners who need their units replaced. The program offers eligible applicants up to 15 thousand dollars to replace their old or broken A/C units.

Applicants must live in Palm Beach County and own and live in the home they are applying for. They must also have a total income at or below 60% of the state median income.

The HVAC application closes 5 p.m. June 16. The application is available at utilityassistancepbc.org.

