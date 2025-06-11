© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Palm Beach County extends deadline for HVAC program

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published June 11, 2025 at 5:35 PM EDT

South Florida summers are hot. It’s also a time of year when you’re more likely to need to repair air-conditioning units — which can come with a hefty price tag.

Palm Beach County has extended the deadline for its Crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) program in an effort to help low-income homeowners who need their units replaced. The program offers eligible applicants up to 15 thousand dollars to replace their old or broken A/C units.

Applicants must live in Palm Beach County and own and live in the home they are applying for. They must also have a total income at or below 60% of the state median income.

The HVAC application closes 5 p.m. June 16. The application is available at utilityassistancepbc.org.

READ MORE: As Heat Wave Hits U.S., Air Conditioning Units Struggle To Keep People Cool

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news
News In Brief
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Helen Acevedo
More On This Topic