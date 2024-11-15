Miami Beach commits $4m to homeless and domestic violence services

Miami Beach commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday to fund homeless and domestic violence services in Miami-Dade County.



This comes after recent tension arose between the city and Miami-Dade County over generating money for the programs.



Miami Beach has agreed to use tax revenue — at least $4 million annually — from a convention center hotel slated to open in 2027.

"We send that to the county as our stake in addressing this regional issue of homelessness, and we continue our general fund spending on homeless of over $7 million per year, that makes Miami Beach’s commitment of over $10 million per year," said city commissioner Joe Magazine.

Because the hotel has not yet been built, commissioners have also agreed to use surplus money from the Miami Beach Redevelopment Agency for the homelessness-support programs in the meantime.

Next, the proposal goes to the Miami-Dade County Commission for its consideration later this month.

